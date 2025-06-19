Legendary Comedy Drops Awesome Preview For New Season, Promises Lots Of Offensive Humor: WATCH

"It's Always Sunny" is entering its 17th season after premiering in 2005.

The trailer is out for the new season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Basic info:

Network: FXX/Hulu

Plot: In Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito

Release date: July 9, 2025

Episode count: Eight

"It's Always Sunny" has been one of the best shows on TV ever since it first aired in 2005, and it's great to see it's still going strong.

Going for 17 seasons is outrageous in the entertainment business. Not only is it coming back, but it looks like the new season will be packed with more offensive comedy.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's definitely a lot to like about the preview for season 17, but nothing might top Frank (DeVito) going on "The Bachelor."

First off, that show is trash and a cancer on society. We shouldn't pretend otherwise. It's insane to me that women find that kind of entertainment likable.

There's plenty to mock and make fun of with "The Bachelor," and it looks like that's exactly what will happen in the new season of "Always Sunny."

Plus, any episode about Frank chasing women is absolutely hilarious.

We need as much great comedy as we can get as society, and that includes new episodes of "Always Sunny" starting July 9th. Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.