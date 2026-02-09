Insane Robbery On Armored Vehicle Features Explosions And AK-47s, Video Is Absolutely Insane: WATCH

An insane robbery attempt in Italy was captured on video, and the footage is straight out of the movie "The Town."

Italy has a deep history when it comes to crime. It's the home of La Cosa Nostra, which eventually came to America in the form of the mafia.

However, you'd think in the year 2026 that people would chill out a little bit and not try to recreate "The Italian Job" in the middle of the day.

Well, you'd be wrong.

Insane robbery attempt caught on camera in Italy.

An absolutely insane situation unfolded Monday in Italy on a highway between Lecce and Brindisi, according to Wanted In Rome.

A group of armed robbers assaulted an armored van, and appeared to detonate some kind of explosive to breach the vehicle.

The robbers appeared to be armed with rifles, including at least one AK-47. The craziest part is the robbery attempt went down right in the middle of regular traffic.

Check out the wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ynet reported that two suspects were later captured, and an unknown number of suspects are still at large.

Wanted in Rome reported that a massive manhunt is underway. Helicopters were also launched in order to assist. There are no reported casualties as of publication.

It's also unknown how much money the robbers might have gotten away with after conducting the assault.

Now, I do have to say that this reminds me of a particular scene from "The Town" when the robbery crew rolled up on an armored car……but this is real life. It's not a Ben Affleck movie, which makes it 100x crazier.

What a truly unbelievable moment caught on camera. I didn't know Italy still had this kind of chaos going on. Let me know what you think of the robbery at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.