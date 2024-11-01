First Look Drops For Upcoming Horror Series Based On Legendary Story

HBO released the first look at "IT: Welcome to Derry."

The legendary horror story by Stephen King about Pennywise has been turned into a 1990s miniseries, two popular films and HBO will now add another series to the "IT" universe.

"Welcome to Derry" will focus on the events in the 1960s that led up to the first film in the series, according to IMDB.

The two "IT" films, which were released in 2017 and 2019, were both great and viewers will now get a look at the events that preceded the action.

While there's no teaser yet for "Welcome to Derry," the network released a bunch of first look images previewing what is coming.

You can take a look at the photos below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I honestly can't wait to see what we get with "IT: Welcome to Derry." HBO has been on one hell of an impressive run over the past few years.

It's released "The Last of Us," "House of the Dragon" and "The Penguin" to name just a few of the network's hits.

Now, it's releasing a series preceding the events of the blockbuster film. Details and specifics are being kept under wraps, but an educated guess tells me it will showcase Pennywise's rise to becoming an evil force.

A killer clown/demon/spirit/shape-shifter is one of King's best villains. He's absolutely terrifying, and that's why "IT" has been such a successful story going back nearly 40 years.

Now, instead of a two-hour movie, viewers will get to watch the events of "IT: Welcome to Derry" play out over the course of an entire TV series. That's a big win for entertainment fans. Hopefully, it's every bit as good as some of HBO's recent hits. I have very high expectations. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.