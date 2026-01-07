That Isn't Just Explicit Content Of Your Boyfriend's Ex You Found On His Phone, Those Are Called Memories

Perhaps one day we will live in a world with less selfishness. A world where you're able to take a walk in the shoes of the person you love and truly relate to them.

We're not living in that world yet, as evidenced by the admission of a woman on Reddit who claims she's half of a "really stable, happy couple." A couple that has built that strong relationship over the course of two years.

They have their disagreements like anyone else and have "digressed from the physical part of their relationship" over the last year.

She's started to check out and doesn’t feel as "emotionally connected," but that's neither here nor there. But other than that, everything is going well.

Or at least it was until she found something on her boyfriend's phone.

A Hidden Folder Turns This "Happy Relationship" Upside Down

"I went through my bf’s phone. Not even like suspiciously since we have each others phone all the time for pictures and games and all that stuff. I was looking through the favorites and noticed the "Hidden" Picture thing on iPhone u know," she wrote.

"So i looked. I know thats snooping and not a thing one should do. I did, and i found explicit pictures of his ex and him, videos of her showering etc. like 7-8 of them."

She finds that and starts jumping to conclusions about why they're still on his phone. What do these old pictures and videos of his ex mean?

"I feel really grossed out and i feel kinda bad and are overthinking it like, does he look at those from time to time?," she added.

It isn’t that difficult. To her, all the content is, is explicit content of his ex. To him, it's much more than that. Those are memories. Private ones that you weren’t supposed to be snooping around his phone to discover.

Can't a guy store his memories in a hidden folder buried deep in his phone? Not in an age with a suffocating amount of selfishness he can't.