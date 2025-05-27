Isla Fisher Jokes About SAG Award Nomination In A Bikini Because Her Boobs 'Aren't Where They Used To Be'

Isla Fisher, who believe it or not, has a loaded IMDB and has been in a ton of stuff, not just Wedding Crashers, brought the girls out this weekend for some sunshine in her bikini.

At some point during her tanning session, the 49-year-old mother of three realized her girls were no longer where they used to be. It's something that everyone realizes at some point.

Father Time comes for us all and is undefeated. There's not much that we can do. People will fool themselves into believing the latest anti-aging trend is going to keep them young forever.

It hasn’t worked yet. We all still lose a step, there's pain in places you didn’t even know could hurt, and the girls end up in a different spot than where you left them.

You could panic and either hide for the rest of your life or go out and start a midlife journey of plastic surgery that you could take way too far and end up resembling an alien life form.

Isla Fisher jokes about her boobs with SAG nomination comment

Or you can make fun of yourself a little and realize that you still look great in a bikini. That's the path Isla took. She joked about it while proving it's not time to retire the bikinis yet.

No matter what, you're still going to age. The best we can do is fool ourselves into thinking we've unlocked the power to stay young. So you might as well laugh about it.

Isla wrote in the first of two posts on her Instagram Story addressing her boobs, "My girls are out, they aren't where they used to be.. but then neither am I!"

She followed that up with, "I may not get an Oscar, but I could be nominated for a SAG award."

It's funny, it's relatable, and in reality she still looks better than most her age.