Military Obliterates ISIS Leader, Puts The Scumbag In A Blender: DETAILS

The United States military has removed another ISIS scumbag from the face of the Earth.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday morning that ISIS leader Abu Yusif was killed in a "a precision airstrike" that also left two of his garbage friends dead.

"This airstrike is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond. This strike was conducted in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians," the military announced.

The strike comes after the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla added, "As stated before, the United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute. ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria. We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria."

It's not clear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet. Either way, the strike absolutely put Abu Yusif in a blender. Have you seen what the aftermath of an airstrike looks like? Hop on over to Google for a quick education if you don't.

Hopefully, the military eventually releases footage of the strike because that would be awesome. You want to be a terrorist and prey on innocent people?

Alright, I'd recommend some good cardio because you're going to do a lot of running. Of course, America will eventually find you no matter what, and when our armed forces come knocking, it's a curtain call.

Whether it's a direct action raid by Delta Force or a bomb being dropped on a terrorist - the warheads on foreheads method - the job always gets done.

