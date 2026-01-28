Irritated Wife Wants The Women Her 'Hot & Rich' Husband Cheats With To Stop Contacting Her, She Doesn't Care

Cheating isn’t the issue. The emails and DMs from the woman sleeping with her husband are.

Keep the drama to yourself. That's the message this wife wants to get across to all the women who her husband cheats with. She's tired of it.

She's tired of the fact that they refuse to let her be. That's all she wants. She doesn’t have time to listen to your lousy confessions.

Keep the confessions to yourselves. She's happy, and you're tracking her down and going through a bunch of effort for no reason. She doesn't care.

She's 26 and knows the man she married isn't the love of her life. That's not why she walked down the aisle. He's 32, he's hot, and he's rich.

The fact that he's also "decent" is the cherry on top. She's not living in a fake world believing that their marriage is something it's not.

"Look, I didn’t marry him because I ever thought he was the love of my life. He was hot and fucking rich. And decent," she admits.

"That’s all I cared about it’s enough for me. And I know he married me because I was pretty and young and charismatic and just what any man wants in a wife."

It's fine. Everyone is happy with the arrangement. He gets the pretty, young, charismatic wife he wants, and she gets to live a life of luxury. That, kids, is a win-win.

She’s Fine With the Cheating, Just Keep Her Out of It

Why the women her husband cheats with can't figure that out is beyond her. He has affairs because he's into some kinky stuff that she, as his wife, isn’t going to do.

They get together and do their business every couple of weeks. It's your normal vanilla kind of fun. He gets his fill of the other stuff elsewhere and that's fine with her.

"If he wants to degrade them and they want to be degraded for their month of bliss I just couldn’t care less. Not my problem," she said of her husband's affairs.

"He doesn’t think I know, I don’t keep tabs but I’ve figured out he has them for a month and then dumps them and gets a new one maybe a few weeks later. Rich + Hot means no short supply."

She knows he's not going anywhere and isn’t worried about that. Her issue is with these women. She wants them to leave her alone. She doesn’t need the emails or DMs. Save the effort.

"Half of them know he’s married and it’s when they get dumped they get pissy and reach out to me," she said.

"Hasn’t anyone ever told you? He’s not going to marry the woman who lets him do this stuff."

One of them crossed the line recently and confronted her in person while she was walking their dog. It's too much. She just had to nod and walk away. She doesn’t want that drama. Just leave her alone.

"I mean is it that hard to do?," she asked Reddit before diving into how she doesn’t care at all about his affairs.

The answer, of course, is it shouldn’t be.