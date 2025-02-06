Iran Unveils Pathetic New Weapon....That Will Get Obliterated In A War: WATCH

Iran wants the world to know it has a new naval tool, and it's pretty comical.

The Iranian regime has a large military in terms of personnel with around a million total members, but in terms of modern arms, it's antiquated.

Iran's air force has old planes, its Navy is a bunch of rusted out ships and its ground forces lack modern technology.

Yet, we might want to start panicking….because they figured out how to launch drones from a ship.

Iran releases footage of naval carrier.

Being able to launch aircraft from sea provides any military with another tool in the toolbox and the ability to reach out and hit targets.

It's technology that the United States has had for more than 80 years, and is pretty easy to figure out. Well, it's 2025 and Iran released footage of a small carrier being able to host drones and helicopters.

You can watch the hilarious footage below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The fact the Iranian government and military allowed this footage to be recorded and released tells you everything you need to know about the clown show going on over there.

Wow, Iran can launch drones and helicopters from a small carrier at sea? I guess it's over. The United States should pull out of the entire region and go home.

Certainly, we can't compete with that, right? Oh, that's correct. The United States military has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers loaded with fighter jets and entire fleets riding with them.

How long do we think that the ship above lasts in a situation that goes hot? An hour? Thirty minutes? One torpedo from a stealthy submarine and Iran's great achievement will sink to the ocean floor.

Again, the fact they believed releasing this footage was wise is absolutely nuts. For context, this is what it looks like when a cruise missile - which we have a lot of - looks like when it hits solid concrete:

Best of luck to Iran with their new toy. Let's just hope they don't get too attached to it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.