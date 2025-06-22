Iowa Woman, Nude From The Waist Down, Arrested For Burning Stolen American Flags

Iowa woman arrested for arson and indecent exposure for burning American flags without pants on.

An Iowa woman was arrested last week on several charges after she was busted burning stolen American flags while nude from the waist down.

It wasn’t reported if the 21-year-old was protesting something at the time or whether the lack of pants and underwear were related to the flag burning.

What was reported by several outlets, including The Smoking Gun, is that police in Bussey, Iowa received a report around 4:25 am of "a nude female… lighting American Flags on fire."

When Marion County deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as Brianna Laird, with an American flag tied around her head.

Police say that she didn’t have any pants or underwear on at the time. She then allegedly gave responding officers a false name before resisting arrest.

Deputies say that Laird punched one of them in the face as they were arresting her. She's also accused of kicking them, once they got her into the back of the patrol car.

The woman added to her troubles with a drug paraphernalia charge

It turns out the flags weren’t hers. An investigator reported that the flags actually belonged to the city of Bussey.

She was taken to jail and given a $4,000 bond on charges of arson, assault, indecent exposure, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

I know what you're thinking: Where was the supposed drug paraphernalia being stored if she wasn’t wearing any pants?

The answer is no, not there. Laird was apparently carrying a bag with her at the time of the early morning arrest and that’s where police say they found the paraphernalia.

Along with the missing motive behind the partially nude flag burning, and if the lack of pants was related, there doesn’t seem to be any information about the location of Ms. Laird's pants.

I think we'll have to chalk that one up to one of the world's great mysteries. Right up there with where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.