Internet Sensation Aura Farming Boat Kid Wows MotoGP Crowd With Whatever It Is He Does

MotoGP is in Indonesia this weekend, and ahead of Saturday's Sprint Race, welcomed one of the biggest stars the internet has to offer: the one and only Aura Farming Boat Kid.

…

…Who is that and what does he do?

Well, he's a kid who was aura farming on a boat and went viral for it.

….

…What is aura farming? …I have no idea, but I bet you've seen the meme of this kid cutting a rug on the front of a canoe.

Not gonna lie, I don't really understand why this got so popular. Maybe it's satisfying the way that kid grooves and bounces across the water while the fellas behind him do the real work.

Whatever the reason, this earned that young scamp a ticket to stand on the grid at a MotoGP race weekend and do… whatever it is that he does.

That's awesome for him, but I'm not going to lie, that dance is a little less impressive on dry land.

Also, I'm kind of surprised that more people weren't turning around, given they were being presented with the rare opportunity to see an internet meme in the flesh.

I'm fascinated by these internet sensations, many of whom are flashes in the pan. I'm convinced that at some point in the next decade or so, there will be what I call "Internet Hasbeen Conventions." They'll probably give it a nicer name than that, but it'll be like a Comic-Con where you can meet your favorite one-time internet sensations.

Everyone from Hawk Tuah to that lady who saw invisible people on a plane, to the "Chocolate Rain" Guy, to the Rizzler, and beyond.

Y'know, what you'd call "luminaries."

If they were popular on the internet for a while, they're welcome to show up and overcharge their fans for autographs and photos.

Who knows? Maybe someday you'll be able to pay $75 to take a selfie with Aura Farming Boat Kid at one of these things!