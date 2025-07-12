The Internet Roasted Dean Cain For His 'Superman' Take, Here's Why They're Wrong

The former "Lois and Clark" actor is catching flak for all the wrong reasons.

The war of words regarding Superman's wokeness continues.

A few days ago, former "Lois and Clark" actor, Dean Cain, took to X to voice his displeasure with Superman director James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, particularly his politicizing of the character.

Well, the internet decided to strike back at Cain by bringing up some specific scenes from the '90s TV series featuring the unabashedly conservative actor taking part in some "woke" dialogue.

Oh wow, look at the online left showing a little fight!

As righteously indignant as these clowns come off, they're dead wrong, and they're missing Cain's point entirely.

Cherry-picking one or two scenes of questionable dialogue from a TV series that ran for four whole seasons isn't even close to the same thing as an entire movie being used as a political tool while a director and his actors go on a press tour talking about how "woke" their film is.

When season three of "Lois And Clark" was being promoted, I don't remember Dean Cain, Teri Hatcher, and the series director going on The Today Show and talking about how this version of Superman is "for everyone" and is actually a critique of Mayor Rudi Giuliani's tough on crime policies in New York City at the time.

To his credit, it looks like Cain is fighting back against the social media mob.

The larger issue is, once again, a director has hijacked an entire movie character and viewing experience to inject his own weird political bias into an already established intellectual property.

"But comic books have always been political!"

Even if that is the case, it wasn't nearly as ubiquitous as it is now.

If you're going to put a politically charged message into your movie, just make it subtle and don't crow about it the minute you get the chance on every morning show and red carpet premiere in sight.

Why is it so hard for actors and directors to just make a movie without alienating large swathes of their fanbases?

I haven't seen Superman yet, and I don't plan on it while it's in theaters thanks to the latest "woke is me" comments from Gunn and crew.

That's what they wanted, right?

No MAGA, far-right bigots in our movie theaters!

Save the money and catch it when it comes out on streaming services, lest you make anyone else in the theater uncomfortable with your anti-immigration stench.