Internet Reacts To Katy Perry's 'Reward' For Orlando Bloom When He Does The Dishes

Despite what you might have heard, Katy Perry is not a complicated person and she doesn't require expensive gifts. Don't let her estimated $500 million in wealth fool you.

She's as down to earth as they come. Being so down-to-earth means that her love language isn't a complicated one either. It turns out Perry really enjoys it when the dishes are done.

The 39-year-old, who has been with her 47-year-old fiance Orlando Bloom for eight years now, revealed that during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Walking into a clean kitchen is more valuable to Perry than any expensive sports car. She has no need for one of those. Do the dishes for her and she has an interesting reward lined up.

"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked," Perry told host Alex Cooper of her simple love language, reports the Daily Mail.

"I mean like, literally, that is my love language," she added. "I don't need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f*****g dishes. I will suck your d***! It's that easy."

The internet is split on Katy Perry's love language admission about Orlando Bloom washing the dishes

See, Katy Perry is just like everyone else. She loves a little too much at times and is really into the small gestures that show you really care. Keep the red Ferraris to yourself.

That's not how you win her over. All she is looking for is someone who lets the hired help go home early and takes matters into their own hands. A dishwashing go-getter.

It doesn't have to be anything over the top. All you have to do is wash a few dishes, make sure the kitchen is clean, and don't forget to close those pantry doors.

One would think a simple admission like this one about her love language wouldn't be that big of a deal. That's unfortunately not the case. Katy Perry's admission has the internet split.

First, Katy Perry can't dance on protected sand dunes in her bikini without facing accusations that she did so without permission. Now she's being criticized for revealing her love language to the world.

When are people going to give her the break she deserves? I hope it's soon, this is getting out of hand.