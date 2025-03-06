Internet Rains All Over Influencer's Parade After Pilot Hands Her Note Calling Her The 'Most Beautiful Woman'

Influencer Steph Bohrer, who has a million followers on TikTok, shared a story about how a pilot had left her a note while she was sitting in the airport and had walked away.

The note that he placed on her table before walking away read, "I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it." He signed the napkin, but you can't make out what it says.

The 23-year-old who calls Charleston home says in the caption of the post about the note, "i didn’t even see his face." Obviously, you drop a Taylor Swift song on the video before posting it, which is exactly what she did.

For this whole romance to play out, she was either supposed to read the note and chase this guy down or turn it into a whole "missed connection" wild goose chase and hope she finds who left her the note.

The mystery pilot did call her the "most beautiful woman" in the world. So he must be flying all over the world thinking about her, waiting for her to make a viral video to find him. They're going to meet, fall in love, and grow old together.

The jealous commenters circled the wagons on influencer Steph Bohrer's potential viral love story

That's the plan anyway. The comment section has a different idea of what was actually happening and rained all over Bohrer's parade. Can't a woman dream about what might be?

Not on the internet's watch. They think the pilot is probably married and that this is his pickup line wherever he goes.

"He’s probably married with five kids," a skeptic chimed in the comments, reports the NY Post.

"He didn’t leave a number because he’s someone’s husband," another added.

"This is probably his go-to pick line in every city," yet another said.

"I’m not even trying to be negative," pointed out another commenter. "But there’s a reason he didn’t introduce himself or leave his number."

That reason is plain to see. He wanted the adventure of it all.

Can’t a young attractive influencer be given a compliment in the airport by a random pilot without everyone making it out to be something it's not?

This is how she's going to meet Mr Right. There's no need to be jealous because you weren’t handed a note calling you the most beautiful woman in the world.