The Internet Isn't Buying Jay Leno's Claim That He Was Badly Bruised Falling Down A Hill At A Hampton Inn

Jay Leno showed up to a charity event this week with a bruised face and an eye patch over one of his eyes. The 74-year-old former The Tonight Show host said he suffered the injuries falling down a 60-foot hill near a Hampton Inn he was staying at.

He says that he chose to walk down the steep hill to go grab something to eat before a show instead of walking the mile and a half down the road to make it to the restaurant. In addition to the bruised face and patch over his eye, he suffered a broken wrist and lost a fingernail.

Leno didn’t go straight to the hospital after his fall. He performed the show, which was in the Pittsburgh area, then waited until he returned to Los Angeles before seeking treatment.

That's his version of events for what went down during his latest mishap. He was also burned in an accident in his garage and suffered injuries from a motorcycle accident in recent years.

None of the incidents have slowed him down. This latest fall down a hill near a Hampton Inn has the internet talking, and they're not buying his story.

The internet isn't buying Jay Leno's story about falling down a hill

People have placed the blame on loan sharks, the mafia, revenge from a fellow former late night host, and even the Clintons.

Is there anything to the various conspiracy theories being floated by the internet? Probably not. The most likely story is the one Jay Leno tells about what happened.

He and his $450 million net worth were in the Pittsburgh area staying at a Hampton Inn and decided to take a shortcut to grab a bite to eat down a 60-foot hill before a show.

But where's the fun in that? It's much more entertaining if we let the internet run wild with conspiracies that one day actually turn out to be true. I'm willing to believe almost anything these days.

The one part of this whole story that wasn’t revealed was whether he still had the dinner he was after. He still performed. Did he still eat?