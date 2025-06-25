Laikyn Burklow's mugshot ended up on Mugshawtys and she was found innocent there.

Owners of a Florida pharmacy were arrested earlier this week for the second time on additional charges stemming from an alleged illegal drug scheme.

Stephen and Monique Burklow, owners of Pace Pharmacy, were first arrested back in May on charges related to conspiring to traffic prescription drugs, reports WEAR News.

On Monday, they were arrested again and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail. Stephen on felony fraud and drug possession charges, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing a new legend drug, Pensacola News Journal reports.

His wife, Monique, was arrested for drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possessing a new legend drug. The couple's 22-year-old daughter was also arrested.

Laikyn Burklow was allegedly in on the family business and charged with misdemeanor possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Her mugshot was posted below mom and dad's on Facebook before winding up on Mugshawtys, where she was quickly found innocent by a group of horned-up dudes.

The Mugshawtys comment section has cleared Laikyn Burklow of all current and any future charges

What is a "new legend drug?" According to a Google search, it refers to medication that has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but is still considered a "legend drug."

A "legend" drug is also known as a prescription drug. Now that we have that cleared up, let’s take a look at the weirdos drooling over Laikyn Burklow's mugshot.

The only legend here is this babe

She was clearly framed your honor. You may safely release her into my custody for her mandatory counseling........

Not sure what "new legend drug is" but she’s hot AF!

Your honour, she looks innocent to me. Me the jury find the defendant not guilty

Yeah she’s pretty and all but her drugs are legendary

Big Pharma scared cause she got better side effects than they ever did.

Clearly, we're on the right path as a society. Hopping in the comment section of hot mugshots is all the proof needed to validate that.

Laikyn is, of course, innocent until it's proven that she can't submit the comment section from her viral Mugshawtys mugshot as evidence in her defense, or she's proven guilty.