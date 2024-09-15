Instagram Star Penny Lane Dumps Out All The 'Summer Fun' She Was Too Busy Living In The Moment To Share

Penny Lane, a certified Instagram breakout star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, dumped all her "Summer fun" this weekend. It's been a couple of weeks since she shared anything on the gram and the timing of her bikini content couldn't be any better.

The final week of summer is here and there aren't that many ways to top the level of respect shown by the Screencaps veteran. Look, it's been a busy summer for her. She had all the SI Swimsuit events in late Spring/early Summer to attend.

Let's not forget Penny's July sighting with 54-year-old actor Gerard Butler. That had the tabloids shook over their 25-year age gap. For all we know, the two were hanging out talking business.

Even if they weren’t, what's the big deal? A big name actor in his 50s with a 20-seomthing Instagram star who has turned that into a spot in Sports Illustrated seems like par for the course.

Anyway, back to Penny Lane's summer content. She was living in the moment and too busy to post it at the time. She tossed in an apology, which isn't necessary given we have an entire week on the clock before summer ends.

Penny Lane with a strong performance with a late lead

This is why Penny is an Instagram star.

The water, the bikinis, the time on a boat, all make for solid summer content. The best part might be that she respectfully and correctly didn't announce with her caption that summer had ended.

Some call this leadership. This is an example everyone else can learn from. Don't let the summer fade away. Don't let the early fall people win.

There's still time left, and you can still have a strong summer performance this week.

This is not losing focus in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when you have a two-score lead-type of stuff we're witnessing here. Why put in all the work in the off-season to blow it late in the game?

That doesn't make sense and neither does turning the page early. Take it from this swimsuit model and regular contributor to the Instagram algorithm.