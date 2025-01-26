Rachel Cook Puts In Work On A Farm, Terann Hilow Brings Her Best & Underwater Alien Bases Might Actually Exist

The NFL's Conference Championship Sunday has arrived

This is it. The winners of the NFC and the AFC will be crowned for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The entire season comes down to this.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles - or Elgses if you're running Philly - make it back with a chance to right the wrongs of Super Bowl LVII? Or are the Washington Redskins - Commanders for you soft babies - really a team of destiny?

Those questions will be answered first today as the two NFC East rivals determine which one of them will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

After that, the battle between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will determine the AFC. Are the Chiefs going to get a shot at winning three in a row? Or are the Bills finally good enough to get over the hump?

I know there's the Super Bowl everyone wants to see and that doesn’t necessarily line up with the one we'll get. In the NFC, I honestly wouldn’t care which team makes it, but I do have a soft spot for Washington.

I grew up a Redskins fan and now that Dan Snyder's stank isn’t all over the franchise, it would be nice to see them playing in another Super Bowl.

In the AFC, I'd love to see the Bills Mafia in New Orleans going bananas in the lead up to their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1994. Nothing against Gracie Hunt and company, but we've seen enough.

What I've wanted to see lately in sports hasn’t happened, so I'm not going to put much behind my own prediction about which teams are crowned conference champions today.

I'm not going to rehash the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory and use it to pick winners and losers. I'm not making any of my own predictions. I'm riding with the picks of a trick shot-making corgi by the name of Steph Furry aka Air Corg.

The dog's predictions go down to the wire, but I think ultimately there will be a lot of happy people with the Super Bowl match-up that Air Corg has come up with.

Woman shot in the butt over cold Wendy's fries

Add an order of cold Wendy's french fries to the list of reasons to open fire on someone. Now, I wouldn’t go around doing such a thing. Hell, I'd just eat the cold fries and keep it moving, but what do I know?

I wasn’t at the Wendy's in Kentucky earlier this month and I didn’t hear what took place during the verbal altercation at the drive-thru window over the cold fries in question.

There could have been an insult tossed around that just couldn’t be left alone and required a response with gunfire. Whatever the case, a Wendy's employee was shot in the butt.

After the smoke from the gunfire died down and the employee sought medical attention, the cold fries recipient was arrested. Police say Monjah James-Wooten got into an argument with Twaunesha Coleman at the drive-thru over the status of the french fries.

According to The Smoking Gun, James-Wooten went into the restaurant where he pulled out his gun and fired a shot. The Wendy's employee, who was packing heat herself, returned fire and multiple rounds were exchanged.

Coleman was hit in the butt and, in a shocking twist to the whole cold fries drama, she's a felon who isn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

So she was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. That isn’t her first time facing that charge, having pleaded guilty to it back in 2022.

James-Wooten turned himself in several days after the shooting. A second woman, who was with him at the time of the crazy afternoon at a Wendy's, reported to police a day after the incident that she had also been shot by him during the exchange of gunfire with the employee.

Keep in mind before filing those complaints over cold fries that the employee working the drive-thru could be a gun-toting felon.

Also, try to keep in mind that cold fries aren’t a reason to pull out your gun in a fast food restaurant, even if an insult about your momma comes your way.

Hot underwater alien base talk

It's about time we had some hot underwater alien base talk. Congressman Tim Burchett believes they exist and that there's a cover-up to keep people in the dark.

During an interview with former congressman Matt Gaetz, Burchett discussed the possibility of underwater alien bases. I'm all in all the possibilities here.

It's 2025, and I'm ready for aliens living underwater in our oceans. Burchett had this to say, "I think there’s a cover-up… There are tens of millions of dollars that we’ve spent investigating these things. We’ve had departments tell us that they have recovery units, but they won’t release full reports. Everything’s covered up."

You have my attention, please go on. He added, "I haven’t been briefed on this, just from what I’m putting together, but we have some secret sonar. But what’s so crazy about it, like we’re hiding it from the Chinese? Well heck, Matt, the Chinese sold us the components for it. They know what’s in our sonar probably better than we do. But when they tell me something’s moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater, and our capabilities are, I don’t think we have anything that’ll do 40 miles an hour, and this one was as large as a football field underwater, and this was a documented case, and I have an admiral telling me this stuff."

When Burchett was asked if he believes there are underwater bases he answered without hesitation, "I do."

That would seem like a cause for concern for some, not me and not Burchett. He doesn’t think we have anything to worry about as far as the aliens putting an end to the human race.

Burchett doesn’t think that's going to happen. He said, "I’m not worried about them harming me. I mean, with that capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago."

That's the kind of discussion I was hoping would take place in January 2025. Let's start finding those underwater alien bases or putting an end to the cover-up if we have indeed found them.

Hot off the grill

That was fun. Let's take the tinfoil off of our heads and use it on the grill, if you're so inclined to do so. The hot off the grill content, understandably, has slowed down on Sunday Screencaps.

I expected as much given the colder weather, but I thought that didn’t mean we still couldn't toss some meat on the grill and provide some inspiration through Instagram, where my algorithm is heavy on boobs and meat.

Prime grilling season is just around the corner.

--------

That's it for this edition of Sunday Screencaps. Congratulations to all the Ohio State fans out there. As much as I don’t want to admit it, the Buckeyes were clearly the best team in the College Football Playoff.

Let's hope for a great day of NFL action today with close games that set the stage for a Super Bowl match-up that we don’t have to hate watch.

I'll see you next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

