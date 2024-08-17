Instagram Model Blames Fatal Crash On Party Drugs & Time Travel

An Instagram model was in court on Friday to face a judge on felony charges after she was accused of causing a crash involving three cars in downtown Miami last weekend. The crash killed two people.

According to police, Maecee Marie Lathers was speeding on North Miami Avenue in a Mercedes-Benz sedan before 7 am on Saturday, August 10. She is said to have run a red light and slammed into a black Range Rover.

Both vehicles then struck a Suzuki sedan that had three people inside of it. A passenger in the backseat and the driver of the Suzuki both died.

Bystanders claim that Lathers, whose license had been suspended sinc January, tried to walk away from the accident before police arrived. They grabbed her and brought her back to the scene.

The 24-year-old told responding officers, according to the arrest report that was read in court, via Local 10, "She advised she was under the influence of tusi, a known party drug, and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball."

Instagram model facing multiple felony charges

In other words, the suspended license wasn't the only reason she shouldn't have been behind the wheel. She was - allegedly - completely out of her mind.

Judge Mindy Glazer summarized the situation perfectly when she called Lathers "an absolute danger to the community." Prosecutors argued for a $500,000 bond and said it's likely she'll be facing additional charges.

"It looks like, based on the results of the toxicology, we’re likely going to charge her with DUI manslaughter," a prosecutor said in court. "It does appear that she was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the incident based upon her statements (and) her vomiting."

The judge ordered that the Instagram model be placed on house arrest if she was to post a reduced bond of $140,000. Lathers was also ordered not to drive.

"She’s an absolute danger to the community based on killing or driving when she shouldn’t have been in a car, and she’s clearly impaired based on her statements," Glazer said. "And if it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled."

If you want to do party drugs and think you're from the future, that's on you. But don't get behind the wheel. If she was really from the future and had a crystal ball, she should have known that.