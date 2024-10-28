Instagram Model Forced To Deny Relationship With Raiders Owner Mark Davis Welcomes Baby With MLB Player

Instagram model Hayden Hopkins, who went viral for sitting next to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during a Monday Night Football game, has welcomed a daughter.

No, the child is not the 69-year-old owner's. The internet ran wild with those rumors after news that Hopkins was pregnant came out, and she was having none of it.

Can't a young blonde sit in an NFL owner's suite and just be friends? Sure they can. That's what she said when she put an end to the rumors that she was pregnant by the Raiders owner.

Hopkins had dealt with the internet running wild claiming that she was Davis' girlfriend for far too long. Those rumors were bad enough, but she drew the line at baby daddy.

That title belonged to a different figure in the sports world. It was reported shortly after she issued her denial, according to Page Six, that MLB player Joey Gallo was the actual father.

Instagram model Hayden Hopkins welcomes a baby with MLB player Joey Gallo

Hopkins did not issue a denial of those reports. In fact, when she denied the Mark Davis rumors she named the father as simply Joey.

She also named the child after Gallo, who played in 76 games for the Washington Nationals last season. The announcement of her birth read, "Capulet Lilac Gallo. Heaven on earth, arrived a few days ago."

Congratulations to both Gallo and Hopkins on the new addition. According to TMZ Sports, the two planned the pregnancy and were excited about starting a family.

The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent hasn’t addressed the birth yet, but then again, he hasn't acknowledged the relationship or much of anything.

With Mark Davis as a friend, I would certainly hope that the new addition wouldn’t ever run short on Raiders gear. It's the least he could do for Hopkins given those relationship rumors she had to deal with.