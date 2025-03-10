The birds are chirping, the sun is out and Spring has SPRUNG, but I received ‘The Talk’ this weekend

Congratulations to all of us who've finally emerged from winter. The cover came off the Weber last night for the first time this year. I know, I know, I know…you grilled all winter. You're an outlier.

99.9% of us wait until that first decent 55-degree day in March.

Mrs. Screencaps and I had our first State of the Patio co-address Sunday while soaking up the Vitamin D. Plans were made for the next 10 weeks. Yes, I'm stressed out over her list of demands that includes laying a drip watering system BEFORE these plants start coming up which requires me to do a considerable amount of bed maintenance.

Of course I agreed to all of her demands.

She's like Belichick running a training camp. Every single day is expertly planned out. There are deadlines when tree limbs must be cut as not to disturb the summer plant growth. She's very concerned tree guys will destroy her precious lillies which have been babied for the last three summers.

I can't be the only guy going through this right now.

Did you get the talk this weekend about everything that needs done before Memorial Day?

Where are the Instagram embeds this morning?

They're not working today. I don't know if the IG guys took the weekend off and something broke over there or if they changed the code like normally happens. We'll see what we can figure out on our end.

Is something going on with Instagram legend Genny Shawcross?

— Chris Y. asks:

Something is different about Genny Shawcross. She's had work or lost weight or something. She rarely got onto the medal stand but the last two times she's appeared, she's taken home the gold.

I need you to get to the bottom of this.

Kinsey:

Here's Genny's latest video. I would embed it, but the IG embeds thing isn't working so we're left clicking and analyzing.

I'm not sure I'm seeing anything different, but I see the IG models six-days-a-week, so it might be a case where you don't realize someone has lost weight because you see them all the time.

Baseball coaches: How do you help a kid gain confidence to catch a baseball?

— Tom in Clarksville writes:

I have written in a few times really enjoy reading what you and your community have created here. Wondering if you or some of your readers have some drills I could do with my 4th grader to gain confidence catching a baseball.

He is a natural hitter and he has a lot of velocity on his throws, but he is afraid to catch, he thinks it is going to hit him in the head.

We play catch in the yard and he will not stay in front of it. Need to boost his confidence, he wants to play in a school league this summer. I am not an expert on baseball, just want to build my son's confidence when catching.

Kinsey:

How does he react to playing catch with friends, or older siblings/cousins? I've found that Screencaps the III's best influence to standing in there and catching the ball is to work with Screencaps Jr. He wants to play like the bigger boys that he looks up to. Tom, it could be the energy. I'm not saying you have bad energy, but he might associate playing catch to something that has gone on while playing catch with you. Did he take one off the face while playing catch with you? He might be focused on that memory. You might want to invest in a rebound pitch back net (#notsponsored, no tracking code embedded in that URL) where it's your son vs. the net, and he can customize the game on his own. Use tennis balls to build positive catch sessions. Build up to reintroducing baseballs.

Those are just ideas off the top of my head. There are guys reading this who have decades of individual experiences who might be able to add specific drills.

The newest tipping controversy

Guys, pay attention to your bills! This might be common or someone might've hit the wrong button. The lesson here is that if you're not watching, you could be paying extra.

— Jim T. gives us the heads up:

Kinsey:

Notice, it's a party of one on that bill that included a "Large Party Grat(uity)."

I think Tom is trying to tell me that Lola Young is a talent to keep an eye on

— Tom in Atlanta writes:

Not sure if it was Outkick, but i guarantee Screencaps likes 1-3 songs each of A. Liz Phair, B. Amy Winehouse, C. Adele. Time is the ultimate diviner of truth, but Lola Young has that voice/lyrics.

As a Gen X (first year) I like helping out. This is good.

Kinsey:

What's up with all the piercings? I just haven't been able to figure out that world. I'm firmly Gen X and used to run with some interesting characters, but piercings were subtle. There might've been one girl with a hoop nose ring or a stud, but she was rare, typically the girlfriend of a pot dealer.

Now, I can't go to Starbucks without some weirdo with some rod rammed through her lip, many 3-4 rods rammed through her lip.

Can you beat these ticket stubs?

— Gary C. shares:

The pics of the Astros ticket stubs reminded me of the old ticket stubs I found in a drawer last year.

The first one is Game 7 of the 1975 Finals when the Warriors beat the Bullets. My seat was in the top row of the upper deck. Only $5.00!

The second stub is from the only Redskins game I went to. The Skins crushed the Eagles in the snow.

I bet your readers can show us even more amazing stubs.

I miss having a stub from a game or concert. It’s been all digital here for games and concerts for about 5 years.

Kinsey:

I miss the creativity of ticket stubs. There was actual art on the stubs. That's why I will cherish The Masters stub from last year. It's an actual ticket, like, as Gary noted, we're experiencing less and less of.

I need to go through my collection and post a few this week. I have some gems, but you guys will have all the really vintage stuff. Best I can do in that department is a 1990 World Series stub.

And that is it for this Monday morning with the birds singing. My old friends must've caught the jet stream over the weekend because they're back and working their asses off for summer.

Let's go get after it. Spring Break is here in two weeks and I'm off that entire week. It's time to give 110% before break.

