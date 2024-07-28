IG Model Antje Utgaard Didn't Make The Team USA Swim Team But Found It In Her Heart To Root For Them Anyway

Wisconsin native and noted Green Bay Packers fan Antje Utgaard is supporting the Team USA swim team the only way she knows how. That's in her swimsuit on social media for her millions of followers.

The Instagram model, who once took the lead in the next Kate Upton discussion over Charlotte McKinney, claims that she was putting the disappointment of not making the Olympic swim team aside all to support her country.

Obviously, making the swim team was never a possibility for Antje, her years of training have been in a much different discipline. But there's no reason for her to not make the claim anyway.

It's a good opportunity to share her content from a recent swimsuit shoot. Add that to being able to jump on a hashtag, get patriotic, and package it all in a nice and neat consumable post for social media, now you’re cooking.

Antje captioned her support of Team USA, "Didn’t make the swim team but #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸." She then tossed in a "Which is your favorite pic? ❤️." You know, for engagement.

Instagram Model Antje Utgaard Brought Her Best For Team USA

This should come as no surprise to those who, like myself, have been around for a while. The 29-year-old is a seasoned veteran of the content game at this point.

The Kate Upton comparisons, while unfair to almost everyone who receives them, give you an insight into her potential as a model.

With the big three-O approaching, Antje took the opportunity presented by the Olympics to remind everyone that she's got plenty left in the tank.

That's very evident when you look at her recent work. What's also evident from her work on the Go Team USA hashtag is that she loves her country.

I don't know what the current medal count is in Paris for Team USA, but after this performance by the very talented Antje Utgaard there needs to be a gold medal added to it.