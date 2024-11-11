The Instagram Ladies Of The U.S. Military Celebrate Veterans Day, Poor Cowboys Fans & Aged Aaron Rodgers

My Lions figure it out and the Super Bowl contenders are coming into focus

It was never in doubt last night for MY Lions. You just knew this new version of the Motor City Kitties would figure out a way to overcome five Goff interceptions to win over an AFC playoff team.

I don't want our Detroit readers to get ahead of themselves, but we're three weeks from Thanksgiving and this franchise now has a 21% probability of WINNING the Super Bowl. Let that soak in today. Enjoy it. You deserve this emotional high you're on.

As for my suggestion to buy your Bills Super Bowl futures tickets, look what has happened. The division is wrapped up and Josh Allen gets a chance to chip away at home-field advantage when Buffalo returns from a bye week to host the Chiefs in a 4:25 kickoff on November 17.

Quick hitters:

- Don't sleep on Tampa Bay making the playoffs. The Bucs can run the ball and have the 32nd ranked remaining schedule. The only team on the schedule over .500 is the Chargers. The other remaining games: Giants, Raiders, Panthers (twice), Saints and Cowboys.

- The Steelers can't start losing fast enough. That streak is making me sick. Russell Wilson shouldn't be playing this well.

- My dad couldn't call fast enough after the Steelers tried this.

- $100 will get you into the Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game. It will cost you $400 to go see Bears-Lions that same day. The Cowboys price will drop. Be patient. As for the Lions, those might be Super Bowl prices in two weeks.

- Read this tweet slowly so you catch it. The Cowboys franchise is headed for dark times and Jerry is 82. What a tragic end.

- I ended up at TJ Maxx last night with Mrs. Screencaps after spending the day watching football. This caught my eye. She said it smelled like deodorant.

What have I been up to?

My Masters flag and ticket from one of the greatest sporting experiences of my life are finally framed and on the wall thanks to the precise measurements from Mrs. Screencaps, who takes her role seriously.

Don't worry, those are not push pins going through the flag and ticket. I wasn't big on using the mounting tape on the flag, so we used magnet pins on both. I might change the ticket mount down the road and might add a photo from the practice round, but for now, it's on the wall.

Yes, we have a mini Christmas tree in the basement. It's the least-aggressive Christmas tree decoration you'll ever see. Typically, I forget it's on the counter.

Why did I blur the ticket? Because there are color codes at the bottom of the ticket that are said to be used for tracking the original seller and I told my ticket source I'd go to my grave before I'd reveal names.

A promise is a promise.

By the way, I can't tell you guys how good that frame looks on the wall. Mrs. Screencaps is constantly worried I'm going to go overboard with the man cave and make it too masculine. I reminded her that she has the rest of the house to decorate. Just let me have 400 sq. ft. and I'll promise to keep it classy.

Am I wrong for saying 12 year old boys should stay off a lawn where a homeowner is trying to grow grass?

On Saturday, I was asked to give an opinion on a situation where Nick L.'s son and his friends running around for the boy's 12th birthday and the neighbor was frustrated with the boys running through his/her new grass and dirt.

I said the neighbor's didn't overreact. Kids should stay off the neighbor's new grass that he/she is trying to grow.

Here's a reminder of what the neighbor sent to Nick L.

- Mike in Oostburg, WI didn't like my reaction:

Whoa, Joe.

Kind of lost me on this one. Love your column but will admit to skipping anything mowing related! Haven't mowed since my oldest turned 8, 13 years ago. My youngest is now 11, so I have at least 7 more years before I have to waste my time.

Have to side with Nick L whose kids were playing tag in the neighborhood. What's more Americana than a pack of kids playing tag, capture the flag, running bases, ect. LOVE IT! If that means touching the neighbor's lawn, so be it. Dad always said "you can't have kids and grass."

Maybe the neighbor would rather they play a video game on their phone or in the basement... not me.

I'm reminded of a Far Side comic where a dad and son are looking at a singing bird in a tree. Dad says "Look son, he's marking his territory. A behavior common in lower species." Of course the picture shows them standing in a suburban neighborhood surrounded by fences.

That being said, I do teach my boys to be respectful of others properties, so new grass should be off limits. But this obsession with grass and lawns has me perplexed. We wonder why kids don't want to play outside when they're not allowed to roam.

It's not your land, it's just yours to use for now!

Kinsey:

Nobody said the kids shouldn't be outside playing. I said the kids should stay off the new grass that the neighbor is trying to grow. And in your final paragraph it sounds like you actually are agreeing with me here. The boys have plenty of other room to roam. The neighbor is making a simple request.

Repurposing other American icons

- Michael in Pittsburgh writes:

We've all gotten some good mileage out of the "former Pizza Hut" pictures.

How about this easy to recognize one? This one, in Ebensburg PA, is a retail consignment shop and appears to have been some sort of assisted living facility, using the former guest rooms to the left, although that appears to be closed at this time.

##############

That's it. We're rolling. We're already heading into mid-November. Let that sink in!

Let's go get after it. The sun is out again. It's supposed to be dark and cloudy with storms off the lakes. It's just not happening. It's beautiful.

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :