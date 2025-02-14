Italian Thrill Seekers Ski Next To Active Volcano: WATCH

Mount Etna is located in Sicily, Italy, and is the nation’s tallest volcano. Even though it's been erupting for the past few days, some adrenaline junkies thought it would be a great idea to ski on the slopes of the active volcano.

On Tuesday , Etna started sending tons of molten rock and carbon emissions to the surface (global warming believers, look away). If you’ve ever seen video of an active volcano, you know that it creates some insane photography opportunities, and this explosion was no exception.

Nature can sometimes be dangerous, but it's always beautiful.

When most people see an active volcano, their first instinct is to get as far away from it as possible. That makes sense, because lava doesn’t give a rip if you’re human; it will disintegrate you like Anakin on Mustafar. Plus, the eruption makes the air around you toxic , so there’s that.

However, there were a bunch of Italians who thought it would be a great idea to get closer. Thanks to the opportunity afforded to them by the winter weather, they actually went skiing on the slopes of the mountain as Etna was spewing lava.

Look, I’m not saying that thrill seeking right next to a volcano is the smartest idea. At the same time, isn’t this so freaking cool?

Skiing by itself is fun (so I’ve been told, I’ve never gone myself. I just know it looks cool). I can’t imagine how cool it would be to put yourself in one of the most dominant forces of nature (lava) and use that as your backdrop for some nighttime skiing.

That’s the kind of adventure that comes once in a lifetime, and these guys took advantage of that.