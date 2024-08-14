Man Pretends To Be Injured Bear On Side Of The Road, Is Lucky To Be Alive: VIDEO

You know a great dumb way to die?

Pretend to be an injured grizzly on the side of the road.

Yet, that's exactly what one guy did, and it's definitely not an exaggeration to say he's lucky to be alive after his stupid stunt.

Man goes viral for stupid bear stunt

A video originally from late 2023 has resurfaced and is, once again, going viral, and it's among the dumbest things we've seen in a long time.

The man wore a grizzly bear costume, laid on the side of the road and pretended to be hurt in order to bait people into stopping.

He then ran at a guy when he did stop. You can watch the mind-boggling video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's actually a miracle that this dude didn't get shot. He's clearly in a rural area, and do we all know what people in rural America have? That's right, guns.

And many keep guns in their vehicles, and say that as someone who grew up in rural America and did that myself. You almost always go armed if you're checking on a wounded animal. It's not because you're worried about being attacked.

It's because you might want to put it out of its misery. Someone with a quick trigger finger could have easily plugged that guy. I'm not the only person who came away with that conclusion. Check out some of the comments:

Dude almost saw the founder of all things..

Please cue that song... "Dumb Ways To Die!

He almost went to heaven

Dude trying to get shot with that BS

Hate to say this, but really good way to get shot there Yoggie

All fun and games until someone thinks he's game

How to get shot: step one

This is not funny. He’s lucky he didn’t get shot.

Not funny! Lucky he didn’t get shot. Wow new level of stupidity

Make smarter decisions, folks. Everything is funny until you get smoked because you wanted some cheap laughs. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

P.S.: I once watched a county cop try to go Rambo on a wounded deer in Wisconsin, and blew its back hoof off. Some of the worst shooting I've ever personally witnessed.