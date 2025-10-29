Influencers Can't Even Dance Around Their Dad's Hospital Room Anymore Without Haters Going After Them

The internet attacked her for working and caring at once. Guess hard work’s not trending anymore

We once lived in a proper society. One where hard work and dedication were honorable and rewarded. I fear that society is gone and, unfortunately, we may never get it back.

The latest example that we have succumbed to that fate is the reaction a hardworking influencer received for bringing her work with her to the hospital to be with her dad.

Athena Paris has 1.5 million followers on TikTok. When her dad ended up being hospitalized a couple of weeks ago with tuberculosis, she was by his side.

She was there to help nurse him back to health, provide some positivity during his battle with the illness, and because she's so dedicated to her craft, get in some work.

"My dad has been in the hospital for 5 days and this was the biggest scare for me and my family. Thankfully he will be okay, but man! I’m just glad God gave me time to come and nurse my father back to health," she wrote in the caption of a video she made from his hospital room.



"I HATE HOSPITALS… they are so depressing so I bring all the energy everytime I come. No sadness only dancing, I strongly believe you can love someone back to health."

Remember When Working Hard and Loving Your Family Were a Good Thing?

Instead of every single comment praising Athena for being there for her old man, for nursing him back to health, for dancing away the sadness, and for juggling all that and not missing work, there were haters trying to bring her down.

I told you we were lost. Influencers can't dance around their dad's hospital rooms without being on the receiving end of negativity.

Comments like "More like family member, acting goofy with her narcissism" and "how do I use my father's hospital stay/emergency about me?" were left by those who wouldn’t know a hard day of work if it kicked them in the teeth, reports the Daily Mail.

How do we get back to a place where sarcastic responses like "Well that makes it better." and "I don't think it makes it better. Much weirder." aren't left on posts of someone trying to make an honest living?

Thankfully, Athena Paris didn’t let the negativity bring her down. Perhaps a less established influencer would have.