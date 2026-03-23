Influencer's 'Badonkadonk Was Too Exposed' For Vegas As She Claims She Was Escorted To Her Room To Change

Ladies, listen up if you've got a badonkadonk that is too rumptious and bodacious, you can't walk around in Las Vegas with it on full display.

Those aren’t my rules, by the way. Those are the rules in Sin City, according to an influencer who claims she was "dress coded" during a recent trip to Vegas. She even claims that she was escorted back to her room to change.

Kayla Malec, who has 17 million followers on TikTok, so you know she's absolutely telling the truth, made the claim in one of her viral videos that she posted earlier this month.

"Guess who just got dress coded in Vegas?," she says in the video. "Vegas just dress coded me, and I'm being escorted to my room to change."

How does one go about getting dress coded in Las Vegas? Well, Malec's explanation for being sent back to her room to change is a simple one.

Influencer Breaks Down What Happened And Why She Was Sent Back To Her Room To Change

Her "badonkadonk," as you might have guessed, is to blame. Apparently, when it's not fully contained, it's too much badonkadonk for Las Vegas.

She went on to explain, "My badonkadonk was too exposed and too rumptious and bodacious."

That's three strikes, and you're on your way back to your room to swap outfits. Thankfully, Malec didn’t leave us hanging on what she claims she was dress coded for.

These are serious allegations after all. It would be highly irresponsible of her to throw the allegations against Vegas out and not show the outfit she says she was dress coded for.

Folks planning a trip need to pack appropriately. Particularly those who may have, or are on the verge of having, badonkadonks that are too rumptious and bodacious.

Nobody wants to see this happen to anyone else. Millions upon millions of views on a couple of videos about getting dress coded in Las Vegas aren’t worth it to most influencers.

They're just trying to live their lives like everyone else.