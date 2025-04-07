Influencer Gracie Bon Is Hiring A 'Buttler' To Assist Her With Tasks Including Reaching Places She Can't

If you're in the market for a job that pays $10,000 a month following around an influencer with an enormous booty - we're talking petitioned airlines to make bigger seats enormous - you're in luck. Gracie Bon announced on Monday that she's hiring.

Bon has unique requirements due to her enormous booty and is looking for a "Buttler" to assist her with various tasks, including helping her reach those hard-to-reach places.

Now that you're interested, let's take a deeper dive into what this Buttler will be doing on a day-to-day basis. According to Bon, she's often asked how she wipes.

Yes, that's on the list of job requirements. But don’t feel like this position will reduce your overall skill set any. This isn't a call center-type of job. You're not sitting around waiting for the phone to ring or, in this case, the butt to be ready for wiping.

That's not all you'll be doing. In the video announcing the newly created position, which she captioned, "I’m hiring a Buttler. job position opens today," she details other parts of the job.

You're going to challenge yourself with wiping as well as traveling with Bon everywhere she goes. You'll be cleaning the house, you'll be cooking for the large booty influencer, and you'll be driving her around.

Gracie Bon is looking for someone who can go above and beyond for this role as Buttler

But the "most important thing, he will help me reach places I cannot reach by myself." I know some of you are saying to yourself, "This is what you call a resume builder" and "Where do I apply?"

Gracie Bon finished up her "Buttler" job announcement by pointing anyone interested in the $10k a month position to her comment section.

If you're one of those asking yourself those questions, you better head over to the comment section as soon as possible. This position isn’t going to stay open very long.

As I'm writing this, it's been roughly four hours since she posted the unique opportunity, and she already has nearly 4,000 comments on the video.

Being Bon's "Buttler" is evidently in very high demand. Skeptics may have a hard time believing that anyone is actually interested. They'll assume it's all haters.

It's not. There are many applicants hoping to land the job. Batman had Alfred. Archer had Woodhouse. Maybe Gracie Bon can have you, if not one of these job seekers.