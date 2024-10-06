Influencer Fractures Her Ankle During 'Trust Him' Viral Trend Where Car Is Supposed To Stop Before Hitting You

There have been some stupid trends over the years on social media. Everything from eating Tide pods to NyQuil chicken. The latest "Trust Him" trend is right up there with some of the most idiotic.

It involves women standing in the middle of the road and having their boyfriends drive their car towards them. Now here's where the trend/stupidity comes into play.

The boyfriend is supposed to stop the vehicle before hitting his girlfriend. She's not going to freak out and move out of the way because she has all the trust in the world that he's going to stop.

What could possibly go wrong? Here's how the trend is supposed to work when it's executed to perfection. The woman stands there without a care in the world and the car stops without hitting her. Easy, right?

Well, not always. Emily Webb knows firsthand what can go wrong while attempting the viral trend. She suffered a fractured ankle because of the high risk and extremely low reward trend.

The single 25-year-old influencer had a male friend do the trend with her. That was the first mistake she made. The friend should not have been given the same amount of trust as the other women put in their boyfriends.

Don't expect something like a fractured ankle to slow influencer Emily Webb down

Webb's second mistake is attempting to record the trend while the car approaches. She gets a little off balance and falls backwards into the vehicle, which then continues rolling forward, catching her ankle under the front bumper.

Now the trust is gone, the influencer is hurt, and the trend is a failure.

"My friend didn’t break in time and ran over my ankle, causing a potential fracture," Webb told news.com.au. "I don’t regret it. But I definitely do not want to get hit by a car again. I feel lucky that it wasn’t even a centimeter further. It could have been so much worse."

The injury will put a damper on her work as a content creator, but it won't have too much of an impact. She does, after all, make her own schedule.

"It looked like a really fun, exciting trend, and we could make a cute video. I knew the trend was dangerous but social media does make it feel a lot less serious when everyone else is doing it just fine," Webb continued.

"I’ve learnt I can’t trust a man."

Thankfully, that's the only lesson that she learned from this. We wouldn’t want this content creator getting any ideas about not participating in any potentially dangerous trends.