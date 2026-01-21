Influencer Admits Her Extraordinary Talent That Helped Secure Her Visa Might Be That She Has 'Big Boobs'

Canadian influencer Julia Ain is working in the US on an O-1B visa. She's part of a growing number of content creators and influencers who have secured these visas in recent years.

The visas grant entry to people with "extraordinary ability in the arts or major achievements in TV, motion picture or film industry." She submitted a video of herself in a low-cut top eating a pastrami sandwich with a friend to secure hers.

"Yes, that video was submitted to the US government," the 25-year-old told the Times of London during a recent interview. "I know it sounds insane. But it literally was meant as proof … people are watching."

Millions of views, hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of comments does prove people are watching. But what are they watching? What's her "extraordinary ability?"

Ain has an idea. She joked, "Maybe my extraordinary talent is just that I have big boobs."

Millions of Views Are Harder to Ignore Than Critics

That's not a terrible guess, and I'd argue not a bad reason to grant a visa either. But every foreign wannabe influencer with big boobs who thinks all they need to do is grab a sandwich in a low-cut top should pump the brakes on that.

Ain didn’t wake up one day, drop the sandwich video, and get more than 10 million views in the blink of an eye. She put in a lot of work to get to that point. The boobs don’t hurt, but they're not magic either.

She's spent countless hours making content, building a following, and earning a living. All the work has helped her earn a spot among other large-chested influencers in a group called "Milk Mansion."

They're pushing each other and taking their games to another level. Although Ain admits, "It’s meant to be a joke. It’s not serious."

Now, of course, she had to provide more proof than one video of herself eating a sandwich to grab the visa. She included two dozen videos with her application. She sent follower counts, income statements, and recommendation letters as well.

"Whether you personally think that I’m untalented does not matter because all of the numbers and everything prove that I’m somebody who is bringing revenue into the US economy," Ain added.

At the end of the day, the numbers don't lie, and Julia Ain is racking up a lot of them.