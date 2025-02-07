Ines Trocchia Unleashes The Hottest Super Bowl Content Yet, Jane & Jerry Share A Moment, Plus The Song Girls!

Thank you to Screencaps for not staying in its lane on this subject

— Stonewaller from West Texas emails:

As one of your female readers, I wanted to thank you for supporting the rights of female athletes. You and the column have been a champion from the beginning. As time went on, there were others at Outkick who also sounded the alarm.

Although I don't like very much politics in Screencaps, it needed to be brought to the attention of the public and Outkick turned out to be the right platform, evolving from a sports website to more.

This issue of allowing males to participate in female sports is not a sport issue, it's a social issue about the meaning of gender and it was allowed to infiltrate all parts of our society, business, education, religion and more.

And it took a political act, an executive order, to remind people of what normalcy is. When I saw that on the news yesterday, I thought of you and Screencaps. I paid no attention to college swim teams in Pennsylvania, so it was important that someone brought it our collective attention. I'm certainly no athlete and never have been, but like I said, this is more than just a sports issue.

I used to have a boss that would say "Stay in your lane" whenever it was brought to her attention that she was not treating employees fairly or equitably. I stayed silent for as long as I could, then I spoke up for myself.

I told her she could lose her job for what she was doing and sure enough, she did. It wasn't what I wanted, which was a course correction on that lane thing. The NCAA told women to stay in their lane and be quiet, like women should be. Thank you for not staying in your lane.

Kinsey:

I appreciate that, Stonewaller.

To be honest, I hadn't paid attention to college swimming since having to write about it when I was in college. But when a dude with a dong is SMASHING records in 2021, it definitely got my attention.

It was an absolute injustice.

Now, I'm not out here trying to be a social justice warrior, but the trans invasion of women's sports was so absurd, it had to be called out.

Super Bowl ‘Radio Row is terrible,' Screencaps reader proclaims

— Tim in Texas City, TX would like to get this off his chest:

I've been a sports talk junkie since I was in high school. Sports talk, when your local guys set up shop on "Radio Row" during SB week is worse for me than the dog days of July when your local MLB team is 15 games back and we start the annual debate of whether or not to finally tear the damn Astrodome down (YES! It's a rotting pile of crap taking up space next to NRG).

I absolutely hate it. I know it's probably a fun trip for the hosts, but thank God we have other good stations that didn't go. Every year it toes the line between annoying and unbearable. Nothing but local guys going fanboy for athletes, quick, empty, CNN-Democrat-like softball interviews followed by product plugs.

Radio Row is sports radio speed dating, except you've already heard the stories a thousand times and at the end they try to sell you something.

Kinsey:

Tim, I get it. To those at home, it's one huge circle-jerk of credentialed media elites stroking each other's egos. I've been credentialed (sorta) at six Super Bowls. I've broadcasted live from Radio Row without paying the NFL a penny. The videos are out there for proof.

I've watched the ego stroke-off first-hand and it's quite something. Your intuitions aren't wrong. Sports media are some of the biggest scumbags in the American workforce. If a media member comes off as a scumbag on TV, he's a scumbag.

The thing about Radio Row is that if you want to be a player in the business, you need to be there. It's the industry's top conference. It's like being in the mowing industry and not attending the BIG landscaping show in Louisville.

Speaking of which, my buddy Canoe Kirk just told me that this year's convention is October 22. I have to get to Louisville this year.

Have you guys heard of the new form of gambling where you buy undeliverable mail? Are any of you dabbling in this world?

Over on the text group, there's been a new storyline where Canoe Kirk got into buying undeliverable mail from big retailers like Amazon and Walmart. I don't know exactly how this works, but there's a distributor who ends up with all the undeliverable items still in their mailing packages.

The distributor then needs to unload the items in bulk because Walmart and Amazon aren't taking back the items, or something like that.

The way Canoe Kirk explains it, he bought 10 undeliverable packages for somewhere around $140. This is like opening packs of baseball cards for adults, but you don't know what's going to be in the packages.

It could be a piece of clothing worth $50 or…a $40 Pooh rug. This is one of Canoe Kirk's big scores:

What's Canoe Kirk going to do with a Pooh rug?

Give it away.

On Monday, Kirk opened one of the packages that was undeliverable to California and found this flag:

Canoe Kirk says that he had to try undeliverable mail gambling at least once just for the experience. His journey through undeliverable mail gamblging has me thinking this could be a great Screencaps bit once the Super Bowl is over.

Stay tuned.

Do you gamble on undeliverable mail? I want to hear about your big finds:

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Cafe du Monde memories

— John W. writes:

Super Bowl lead up with many shots of Cafe du Monde recalls my and wife’s visit back in 2001. I had been there for work a couple of days so had done all the tourist stops and my wife arrived Thursday for a long weekend stay. I had her fast forward through all the tourist stuff until a Pat O’Briens Friday afternoon.

A stop in an alley bar for a hand grenade and a good dinner. She got up early to go for a run Saturday morning and stop at Cafe du Monde on way back with breakfast. Open every day of the year, except Christmas and hurricanes, she slowed her jog on approach as the street was covered with water and many firetrucks ahead. Cafe du Monde was on fire….so closed for that day and I think next.

One of the many ‘don’t travel with the W’s’ stories spread amongst family and friends. We did return in early 2024 to finally have some beignets (funnel cake / fry bread with better PR imo).

Screencaps readers who know country music determine if the Muscadine Bloodline group is any good

— Kirk B. writes:

Me & the Missus listen to the song and she asked me who I was listening to and said they are really good and what a really good song

As for me I think that these guys will be the next great country group in the music industry

I love all genres of music rock, blues, r&b, soul, country.

An old clip of Dayton, Ohio's very own Katt Williams going OFF in PHX is making the rounds again

I'm not even sure what year this clip is from, but it's Katt at his very best.

— Scott K. writes:

Not sure if you've seen this... but this is simply badass!

This is a newer clip. Katt's right, Chappelle is buying up all sorts of warehouses and real estate in Dayton and in Yellow Springs. I'll give Katt credit. He clearly keeps up-to-date on what's going on in the Gem City.

Focaccia pizza in Italy

— Mike T. says this is in Certaldo, Italy:

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/02/07/2-7-2025-tuscany-italy/

Tuscan sawmill

— Mike T. knows you guys love wood:

I always wondered where those beautiful wood beams came from in the refurbished Tuscan villas come from!

Bonus content: an Italian condom machine (Mike T. says these are all over the place). €10 a condom:





