Indianapolis Walmart Employee Gets Jumped By Group Of Women At Checkouts In Latest Wild Brawl

An Indianapolis Walmart turned into the latest scene of a wild viral brawl on Friday night.

A video that started making the rounds this weekend shows a group of women starting their holiday weekend off by jumping a Walmart employee and punching and stomping her after knocking her to the ground.

Shocking? Perhaps at a high-end grocery store, but not at your local Walmart. We've seen these sorts of scenes take place before.

After her Walmart co-workers are able to get the women off of her, the employee stands up, dusts herself off, then answers the bell for round two. There are more punches thrown, there's hair pulling, and things flying through the ir. It's chaos.

The Walmart employee's co-workers step in again, and it appears for a minute like round three is going to take place, but the video ends without any more punches being thrown.

What was the reason behind this Walmart brawl?

With that, there's another wild Walmart brawl in the books. Although there's more to the story here. Kind Butler, who took the video, said he overheard the family of an alleged rape victim looking for someone who may have been involved.

"It was instantly on site," Butler told FOX 59. "There wasn’t any questioning, no anything. Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up."

Tikerra Hicks, the Walmart employee reportedly named as the victim in the police report, said prior to the brawl that she had been getting calls about her friend and an alleged rape of another friend of hers.

"I just hear, ‘There she go’ and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me," Hicks said. "(The alleged rape) have nothing to do with me."

Hicks continued, "I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect her. And I wasn’t there to defend him either."

Hicks is reportedly named as the "other person" in a Beech Grove police report documenting a rape investigation. She says the allegations are made up.

Following the brawl, Hicks says that was suspended by Walmart.