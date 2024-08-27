Indiana Man's Drugs, Sex With His Stepdaughter & Killing His Wife Plan Fails

If you're looking for a guy who knows how to kill a woman via a cocktail of drugs, Indiana man Alfred Ruf isn't your guy.

This old timer pled guilty Monday in an Indiana courtroom in a wild case where he tried to kill his wife, Lisa Bishop, the prosecution says, by drugging her Coke can with a mixture of MDMA, cocaine and benzos. Instead of a conspiracy to commit murder charge, the state settled on an aggravated battery charge that will have Alfred not only heading to jail, but it doesn't sound like he'll be getting any love letters from the stepdaughter while he's in the hole.

Fox59 reports that Ruf, 71, claimed his stepdaughter had provided him a pill bottle with a white powder. He told police that the stepdaughter and her friend directed him to sprinkle the powder into the Coke can and she'd go to sleep.

Then, the woman's daughter and her friend would come to the house and "put on a show," the old timer told police.

Ruf added that while he'd have sex with one of the women, the other would ransack the place. Then, Ruf would pay the women for the sex after they had ransacked the place.

Nice guy, eh?

Ultimately, the plan was, Ruf says, to get Lisa out of the picture in order to cash in on a life insurance policy. The stepdaughter allegedly told the old timer that they'd get married after took out mom with enough drugs to kill her.

She didn't die.

Alfred's old lady was, by Ruf's estimate, drugged 12 times. She held up to all that coke, benzo and molly 12 times without dying, which has to be some sort of record for her age.

"Ruf stated that he knew the substance would eventually kill his wife… and that it was [their] ultimate goal to kill her," police noted in their report.

In 2022, Lisa Bishop claimed, in a Facebook post, that she had been in and out of the hospital and doctor's appointments 702 times due to what Ruf put her through. "I fight everyday for my life I have been so sick I called 32 times to the cops in Connersville he beat me with a night stick in my sleep to where I don't have a left shoulder," she claimed.

As for the daughter who allegedly cooked up this plot, I did my due diligence and, from what I have learned, she's in her 30s.

From the look of things, it looks like once again, the promise of vagina has warped the brain of yet another American male.

It's undefeated.