Caitlin Clark's WNBA Team Destroyed Over Gay/Transgender Pride Tweet: REACTIONS

The Indiana Fever are getting dragged on X after promoting Pride Month.

June is Pride Month, and it's unclear how businesses will approach it in our new climate. There was a time when Pride Month was thrown in your face no matter where you went.

It was almost like businesses were afraid to not bend the knee and throw up a flag or a sign for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, wokeness appears to be in full retreat, and while adults are free to do what they want, nobody should be forced to deal with political messaging.

That's a memo the Fever, apparently, didn't get.

Indiana Fever roasted over Pride Month tweet.

The Fever took to X to promote a June 3rd Pride Month event, and threw up the transgender flag in the tweet.

Now, you'd think sports teams would just be focused on playing the game and not cultural issues. I guess the Fever didn't read the room.

People were also quick to weigh in, and many weren't impressed at all.

For what it's worth, President Donald Trump won the state of Indiana by 19 points in 2024. It's a deeply conservative state, and woke social issues don't often play well in deep red states.

Your average teenager knows that. Furthermore, the Indiana Fever were gifted Caitlin Clark with the first pick of the WNBA Draft last year.

They are already the most recognizable brand in the league with the most famous player in league history. They have a golden opportunity to take things to unprecedented heights.

Yet, instead of focusing on basketball, the team is tweeting about Pride Month. You can think whatever you want about Pride Month, but the reality of the situation is it's not going to grow the fanbase. It's simply going to alienate a lot of people who just want to focus on sports.

What do you think of the Fever's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.