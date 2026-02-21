In-Flight Entertainment On Steroids As Crazed Airline Passenger Throws Hands & Bites A Cop

Getting on an airplane these days is always a riveting adventure. Mainly because of all the freaks, weirdos, and maniacs who have also somehow acquired boarding passes.

That’s where we meet a lovely young lady at the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee, who caused quite the scene on a Delta Air Lines flight. Now, I know what you’re thinking: "Something terrible happened on a plane, and we’re NOT talking about Frontier Airlines?!" Somehow, some way, this really did go down on Delta.

People reports that 29-year-old Memphis resident Jessica Thomas initially injured a flight attendant during the boarding process by "striking him on his lip." Can you imagine that? Assaulting the guy who brings you beer and SunChips while you’re 30,000 feet in the air? That gentleman should be treated like a hero, not common street trash. This woman was already treading in dangerous waters…

But it somehow gets worse. The authorities arrived to deal with this lunatic and she reportedly "began to yell and scream with a loud voice, drawing attention to herself." Now, I get that most people in their 20s try to draw attention to themselves, but it’s usually in the form of a lame TikTok video or a cheesy Instagram post. Screeching at cops isn’t necessarily the most ideal way to attract eyeballs.

However, that’s exactly what this gem of a person did. And then, as police attempted to place her under arrest, she assaulted an officer "by biting him on the right arm below the elbow," as per the arrest report.

Listen, I know the food on planes these days is absolute garbage (besides the SunChips I mentioned, those are delicious). In fact, most of it is so grotesque that even JB Pritzker would rather not eat. But that doesn’t mean you go full-blown Hannibal Lecter and attempt to have a little human for lunch!

Although she needed a muzzle, this lady was eventually placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the terminal. And my favorite part — she was reportedly taken out in a wheelchair. Those airport wheelchairs are usually reserved for sweet little ol’ grandmas with tuna fish sandwiches packed in their carry-ons. But nowadays, they’re used for elbow-biting psychos being wheeled off to jail.

Let’s hope this wackjob behaves better next time and avoids winding up in a cell. Although maybe she enjoys jail because you definitely get served better food.