Illinois Voted On A New Flag... And Picked The Same One It Already Had

Every state in the Union has its own flag, and let me tell you, they're not created equal.

Colorado? Now that's a flag.

Florida? Solid.

California? I dig it, bears are pretty sweet.

And Ohio? I love that they said, "Rectangles can pound sand; we're free-styling the shape of our flag."

But Illinois? Well, a lot of people feel like it's about as boring as a boring state flag can be, which is why the Land of Lincoln decided to go ahead and pick a new flag design. One that isn't quite so… snooze-inducing.

According to the Associated Press, Illinois' flag is sometimes described as an "SOB," which doesn't mean what you think it does, and instead stands for "seal on a bedsheet," which is a pretty good descriptor.

It's simple — perhaps too simple — and features an eagle, a sunset, a shield, and some water.

And just in case you forgot which state the flag belongs to, they wrote "ILLINOIS" in giant letters.

So, in a bid to gussy up their state flag, some lawmakers set up a vote with some new designs, and in a landslide victory, the old flag won.

"Some may call it an SOB and the vexillogical community (flag experts) may hate it, but people overwhelmingly prefer our current state flag," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

However, you'd think if the idea was to pick a new, better flag, why leave the old one on the ballot?

"What I tried to convey to people was, this is not a process that is mandating a new flag. We’re going to test the waters and see what people say, so I respect those results," Rep. Kam Buckner said.

Credit to Illinois where it's due. The state didn't just say, "Hey we're getting a new flag whether you like it or not." instead it let the people choose, and it's hard to get mad at that.

…unless you like exciting state flags.