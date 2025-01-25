Illegal Alien Issues Warning For Anyone Else Trying To Cross The Border As He Boards Deportation Flight

An illegal alien – yes, Dems, that's the term we use now – has a message for anyone else trying to cross the border into our great country.

Don't do it. Just, don't. This ain't Joe. There's a new (old) Sheriff in town, and the US of A isn't screwing around this time.

OK, I'm paraphrasing a bit, but you get the point.

ICE is back, baby, and the border is already safer – by a MILE – than it was this time last week. Amazing what happens when the adults get back in the room.

Also shows just how lazy – incompetent, useless, pathetic, whichever adjective works for you – the Biden Administration was these past four years.

One week into Donald Trump returning to office – and Tom Homan taking over illegal alien duty – the thugs and criminals are receding in RECORD numbers. And, as you're about to hear, they stand literally no chance.

What a start for the Trump Admin!

My God. What a scene. What a message! Everyone is getting caught … I don't recommend to cross.

Yeah, good suggestion, pal! Hope everyone listens. It's a new day in America. We're open for business, but only legally. No more funny business. No more handouts.

It really is amazing to see how easy this all was. Like, LOOK AT THAT VIDEO. That's four days into Trump. Joe Biden had four years to do this, and instead he just … turned a blind eye. Opened the border. Let anyone and everyone in.

And it's not like it was an impossible thing to stop. Trump's ICE team, led by terrifying Tom Homan, reported for duty at 12:01 Monday, and they've already apprehended hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal aliens.

Again, yes – it's illegal alien, Libs. Not undocumented immigrants. Not undocumented citizens (figure that one out). Illegal alien. Deal with it.

What a week. What a start! What a video: