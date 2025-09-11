Idaho Woman Tops Husband’s State Record With Giant Flathead Catfish

Brandi Holt just out-fished her husband, snagging a 44-inch flathead catfish from the Snake River to claim Idaho’s new catch-and-release record.

Nothing keeps the relationship spark alive like a little friendly competition.

Brandi Holt of Homedale, Idaho, officially holds the new catch-and-release state record for flathead catfish after landing a 44-inch river monster from the Snake River on Aug. 2.

The kicker? The previous record-holder was her husband, Jared.

The Holts were on a fishing date night when Brandi landed the record-setting catch.

"We launched our 21-foot aluminum jet boat into the Snake River about dusk and just cruised around for a while enjoying the evening," Brandi told Outdoor Life. "When it got dark we anchored our boat near shore in a 14-foot hole that we know pretty well."

That hole, as it turns out, is the same one where Jared caught his 43-inch flathead in 2022 and his 42-inch record setter back in 2020. Brandi netted both of those fish for him.

This time, the roles were reversed.

"About an hour later my rod started to wiggle, I grabbed it, and there was no doubt it was a big flathead catfish on the line," Brandi said. "It was like being hooked to a giant log."

MORE FISHING: Alabama Angler Lands 550-Pound Swordfish, Set to Smash State Record

After a short but strong fight, the catfish surfaced. The couple measured the fish at 44 inches, documented the catch and released it.

"I told him it was about time he netted a big one for me," she said.

Check out Jared with his previous record cat:

Brandi admitted she was a little hesitant to submit the record.

"My husband puts in so much time and effort all year trying to beat his own personal best," she said, according to Idaho Fish and Game. "It was really his encouragement that convinced me to go ahead and send it in."

Fortunately, Jared is taking the defeat like a champ.

"So long as the record stays in the family, he’s all for it."

Love all things fishing and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!