Bone-Chilling 911 Call Released From Idaho Murders: LISTEN

Authorities have released the 911 call from the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022 inside their off-campus residence.

The brutal murders sent shockwaves through the Moscow community, the state of Idaho and the country as a whole. The savagery of the acts was nothing short of sadistic and incredibly evil.

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody in late December 2022. He now faces the death penalty if convicted of the killings.

The authorities released late last week the 911 call made from the scene, and it will send a chill down your spine.

There was incredible confusion from multiple people who talked to the woman working dispatch. It's clear the people on the phone simply couldn't comprehend what had happened and were likely in a state of shock.

At one point, a female on the phone claimed one of the victims was "not waking up," but was unable to accurately share what exactly had happened after the four victims had been stabbed to death.

You can listen to the 911 call below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm sure there will be a lot of questions about the 911 call due to the pure state of confusion, but it's important to remember these are young people experiencing a horifically traumatic event.

Most people aren't wired to see multiple dead bodies, especially those of their close friends. It's important to keep that in mind when breaking down and reacting to the 911 call.

It's brutality at its worst.

Now, people wait to see how the trial with Kohberger plays out. Let me know what you think of the case at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.