I Went To Buc-ee's For The First Time & Here's How It Changed My Life

I went to a Buc-ee's for the first time in my life, and I'm mad at myself for missing out all these years on what is an unbelievable experience.

Growing up in New Jersey and then going to college in New York City (shout out Fordham University!) I had never even heard of Buc-ee's despite spending the last couple of years between NYC and Nashville. That was, until this past weekend when I regrettably spent way too much money to go to Atlanta and see my Notre Dame Irish get smoked by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football National Championship.

But as I was driving to the game, I kept seeing massive billboards showing some sort of beaver character while also constantly informing riders how far the next Buc-ee's was every few miles. So, after last night's disastrous loss by the "Fightin" Irish whose defense didn't put up any fight whatsoever, I had to see what all the big fuss was about with whatever this Buc-ee's thing was and it was everything and more.

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY I WAS

I thought I was walking into some sort of convenient store or a bootleg version of a Jersey Wawa.

I had NO idea that it was like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory where every corner you turn there's just another scrumptious masterpiece. And if that wasn't enough - everyone was SUPER nice, something I even told some random employee while filming the experience.

My favorite part was as I kept walking past an unlimited supply of beaver merchandise, out of NOWHERE, I came across a giant wall of beef jerky with the most elaborate flavors I've ever encountered in my life, followed by what looked like an NFL sideline's worth of freshly made jerky and brisket.

Someone on Twitter X told me to try the brisket taco, so I did, and I wish I bought more to bring back to Nashville because I already want some again. The brisket was unreal and you can tell that the workers put their pride in it. How do I know? Because the entire staff started singing some sort of brisket song when a worker brought another giant slab of meat that needed some carving up.

Talk about inspiring!

If that wasn't enough for my first Buc-ee's experience, how about the fact that who else did I run into but former Notre Dame star and Super Bowl Champion Golden Tate - who was also there to get his Buc-ee's on!

Now, only if Notre Dame still had him playing last night - maybe things would have turned out in our favor!