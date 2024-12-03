I Accidentally Got My Best Friend’s Girlfriend Pregnant, Reddit User Reveals

Accidents happen all the time. Some are more avoidable than others. Some people are more prone to them, but accidents are part of everyone’s life in some capacity.

Some accidents take place after a night of drinking and involve sleeping with your best friend's girlfriend. Nobody planned for it to happen, the universe sort of went about making it happen.

It was an accident in every sense of the word. Then, a few months later you get a call from your best friend's girlfriend informing you that she's pregnant.

To underscore how good of a best friend you are, and how much of an accident it was, there's a chance the baby is yours. Feeling guilty and ashamed, your next move logically is to take to Reddit to get it off your chest.

That's what this soon-to-be former best friend did. He starts his story, which he admits sounds insane, by providing some background. He's been best friends with a guy he calls Dave for almost 10 years.

His best friend has been with his girlfriend Sarah for about three years now. He says, "honestly, we’ve always been pretty chill. I was there when they first started dating, and I always thought of Sarah as one of the boys—no weird vibes or anything."

The group's entire dynamic changed a few months ago, unbeknownst to Dave, at a party they all attended. He explained, "Drinks were flowing, I wasn’t thinking straight, and long story short, I ended up sleeping with Sarah."

This total accident could have resulted in his best friend's girlfriend becoming pregnant with his baby

You know, something that you do with "one of the boys." Here's where the "accident" portion of his story comes in. They slept together, but he has no idea how it happened. This could be a mystery that is never solved.

"I have no idea how it happened—I was a little tipsy, and she seemed to be into it. I didn’t think much of it at the time, and honestly, I figured it was a one-off," he continued.

"Fast forward to today, and Sarah calls me freaking out. Turns out, she’s pregnant. She says she doesn’t know who the father is for sure, but the timeline lines up with me."

Now he's in shock, his world has been turned upside down and the one-off he was counting on never telling his best friend is suddenly a situation that could require a confession on his part.

"I feel like I’ve completely betrayed him, and I can’t even begin to imagine how this is going to go down. I don’t know if I should confess or if I should just disappear from both of their lives and leave them to figure this out. Either way, I’m totally screwed."

Getting your best friend's girlfriend pregnant, potentially, is one hell of an accident. However, these two are freaking out for no reason. All they have to do is explain that it was a complete accident.

A one-off that she seemed to be into at the time, but that neither of them know how it happened. It's like a patch of black ice you never saw, but sends your car off the road and into the ditch. I'm sure Dave will understand.