Hero White House Dog Dies, Details Will Make You Cry

Secret Service hero Hurricane has passed away.

The White House announced Wednesday that the most decorated K-9 in U.S. history has passed away after an incredible life of protecting and serving.

"Hurricane was a true American hero. The most decorated K-9 in U.S. history, he bravely defended the White House and spent retirement helping other working dogs through @Hurricane_K9. His legacy of courage and loyalty will live on. Rest easy, Hurricane," the White House announced when revealing to the public that Hurricane was no longer with us.

Hurricane became the most decorated K-9 in history after he defended the White House from an intruder in 2016 during Barack Obama's presidency.

A person breached the White House fence in October 2014 but met a four-legged beast he was no match for. The Secret Service Belgian Malinois swiftly put an end to the threat to keep the White House and President safe, according to NPR. Hurricane had to retire from service due to injuries suffered during his heroic one-dog stand to hold the line.

The hero dog was awarded the USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, the PDSA Order of Merit and other honors for his actions against the intruder, according to the same NPR report.

It didn't take long at all for emotional reactions to roll in.

Losing a dog is never easy. It's a punch to the gut, and it's one of the few times shedding tears is always acceptable.

Dogs are truly man's best friend for many reasons, and one of them is that a great dog is willing to die holding the line to protect their owners.

Hurricane suffered serious injuries when he took that attacker down in 2014, but he did his job. That's all you can ask for in life.

RIP to the good boy, and be grateful we have dogs. We truly don't deserve them. I still get emotional when I think about my favorite dog, Jake, from my younger years.

