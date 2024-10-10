Hurricane Milton Meteorologist Amanda Pappas Survived The Eyewall, Weather Guy Takes Shot At Falcons & MEAT!

Hurricane Milton

My mom and stepfather rode out the storm in a friend's house in Clearwater that has a generator. They're fine. The only issue was that the pool nearly overflowed. Now they get to go figure out if their trailer in Largo is fine or if the massive tree went through the trailer. I hated to see the flooding on Siesta Key where Mrs. Screencaps and I have spent the most time in Florida. We love the Siesta Key motels that sit on the Gulf side of the main road. It'll be interesting to see the results of two hurricane surges in a month. My dad hasn't called to say his place just off Marco Island got blasted Wednesday afternoon as the storm came in, so I have to believe his place made it through. He's supposed to golf with me Saturday in Dayton as long as he doesn't have to drive to Florida. John B. from my text group, who lives north of Tampa in Weeki Wachee reports that he ended up having five roof leaks and ended up sleeping in his camper with the family after battling the leaks until 2 a.m.

- Not Amish Paul writes:

Hey Joe, it’s 8:40 ET and the hurricane is currently crushing us in Venice (South Sarasota County). We’ve lost a couple fence panels so far but the house is holding up.Our generator is kicking ass and we are well stocked. The eye is currently going over us and the winds are phenomenal. We are praying for everyone.

Here come MY Tigers! Don't let them get hot!

The Tigers keep winning as I'm cooking dinner, so I have no choice but to cook dinner again tonight. It's going to be a BEAUTIFUL fall day here in NW Ohio, just an hour south of Comerica Park where MY Tigers will play for a spot in the ALCS. First pitch is at 6:08 ET.

My nights consist of checking the food, checking to see who's now pitching after AJ Hinch makes another move, back to the food, take the kids to soccer, listen to the YouTubeTV broadcast while I'm in the car (I should listen to radio broadcast), figure out who's now pitching.

Let's go close it out, boys!

- Myron in the UP writes:

Boys did it again!!! Skubal in Game 5 if we need it. Maybe I do believe.

Nice job on the ocerage of the race. last time I ran that hard was 60 years ago and involved a black bear.

have seen way to may people trying to keep up with the Jones and falling way to far into debt. Need to have more financial management classes not just for kids but for Millenials and those who missed the crash in the 80s. To many people who don't understand basic interest. "If you understand interest you gets it, if not you pays it".

Watching the Florida weather and talking to my cousin in Orlando, I said I would prefer to have a 3 foot snow storm. Not sure she agreed. She grew up there and has weathered several hurricanes. No thanks, but prayers for those who are.

Keep up the good work.

- Benny in Yukon, OK writes:

TIGERS ROAR IN '24!!!!

On Bob Costas

- Randy in Chiraq, but it sounds like he's moving:

Apologies for the late night note, Joe-

The answer to the question about Bob Costas (I dont have social so I couldn’t vote), is yes, he is insufferable.

If the streaming services want to have a side hustle, they should sell a PPV of games with the option to turn off anyone with a microphone; most of them fit into the same camp as Costas. If we can turn on/off closed captioning why can we not just have the sounds of the game on demand?

As a side note, I still despise Joe Buck as he is a St. Louis sycophant (Blues/Cards anti Hawks/Cubs), but he did redeem himself a little in his self-deprecating role in Brockmire. #notsponsored.

Godspeed to the SC Nation in FL.

On the NHL starting its season on October 9 (I looked it up, they've been doing this for a long time)

- Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Regarding hockey starting, love it, fired up!

Watch alot the first week or two if it's on TV. Then usually kind of tune out until into the new year.

Football is King

Fun fact, the off-season is NOT short if you don't make the playoffs. Nonplayoff teams have to wait almost 6 months until the season starts again!

Suck it Pittsburgh

If you make the Finals, yeah, not much of a vacation

What is the current state of basement ice makers? Is there one Screencaps readers should consider?

Again, this is a hot topic that we covered way back in December 2022. Costco is now selling a Frigidaire model that has piqued the interest of a few of you who are considering pulling the trigger, so I asked readers to share their current experiences. Cleaning the ice maker was a huge issue in 2022.

- Wyn in Colorado writes:

I currently have a Frigidaire ice maker from Costco and I like it. This is my 4th ice maker over the last 2 years. The GE Opals (had 2 of them) always started making loud noises during the ice-making process, so went with Frigidaire. This is my 2nd one and I really like it #NotSponsored. Self-cleaning is a breeze. The best way to keep them clean is to use distilled water. I know that costs money but it's much cleaner than tap.

- Brett B. says:

I can't speak to the ice maker from Costco, but I've had a few of my own. Last year, I purchased one as a gift to the office that is absolutely phenomenal. Ice quality of Chick-fil-a, and my addiction to it will validate that.

The only downside is that it's not connected to a water line. I was reluctant at first because of price and limited number of reviews online (was only 4 or 5 at the time but now appears to be a couple thousand), but I have no hesitations recommending this model to anyone seriously looking to add an ice maker.

Pro tip: only use purified water. Tap water will make any ice taste funky.

https://www.amazon.com/GE-Countertop-sidetank-Connectivity-Stainless/dp/B0BRYTP75X/ref=asc_df_B0BRYTP75X/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=693072171742&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=16808893623845186627&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9015936&hvtargid=pla-1959700877409&mcid=bb68607709fa3dfab403b95fe5bd2b45&th=1

The Oregon reader emails just keep rolling in

I've never felt so much synergy between Ohio and Oregon as I've felt this week with Ohio State coming to town. I checked the weather for Saturday's game and couldn't believe my eyes.

76 and partly sunny….are you kidding me?!?

Yes, I fully understand that the rainy season is coming FAST and this could be the last weekend without rain in Eugene for many, many weeks. It's not lost on me that Will Howard and MY Buckeyes will get to play on a chamber of commerce Oregon afternoon.

- Dalton D. had to send a message after all this talk about Oregon:

Stumbled on Screencaps 3 or 4 years ago and I can't get enough. I read Screencaps every morning while I drink my coffee before work and the wife gets the 4 kids (ages 5-11) ready for school. Great mix of sports, politics, family life and every day stuff we all face.

I appreciate the shout-out to the Oregon Screencaps contingent because there are more of us than you know. The State of Oregon gets a bad name for the chaos that happens in Portland. Like most "Blue" states you have the few population centers (Portland, Salem, Eugene) voting liberal and the rest of the state is conservative. Oregon is a very big state that was built on timber and ranching and the folks in Portland, Salem and Eugene (not all of them...I see readers in Canby, Lake Oswego, etc.) would prefer we never cut down another tree or raised livestock to feed our families and make a living since their way of life has nothing to do with it. Imagine if the rest of the State could outlaw blue hair....

I coach rec tackle football and baseball (cant stand the travel ball crowd or the rec parents who want to turn it into travel ball), and the wife coaches competitive cheerleading in our little Southern Oregon town in the Cascade Mountains below Crater Lake. The kids "do hard things" like changing irrigation pipe, bucking hay, feeding livestock, and helping process livestock, deer, elk, turkeys and whatever other meat is going into what we are eating. I'm not a "food effort" guy when it comes to cooking (I'd eat the soles off my boots) but I like the BBQ pics you include and the eye candy on Screencaps (momma would not appreciate it).

Being an Oregon State alum, I hope Ohio State kicks the shit out of Oregon at Autzen this weekend. Duck fans have been brutal since Uncle Phil bought them a program over the last 30 years and they are even worse now with Oregon State getting left out of the realignment in College Football. Old timers like my Dad and Uncles still root for both teams because they remember when both programs were a joke (there was a famous Civil War game that was 0-0) and just making a bowl game was a big deal. We still kick their ass in baseball and we have won three national championships in the last 20 years so take that Uncle Phil.

I know its hard to believe but the majority of Oregon is good, conservative, hard-working people....not the blue-haired rioters that make the news.

Long live screencaps and God Bless America.

....And we have an old Pizza Hut (that was order out only) in the nearby "bigger" town that just turned into a bread bakery....Google maps picture is outdated.

- Jake in Oregon checks in:

Thanks for the Oregon shoutout. Beautiful state, politics aside. Big game this weekend for the Ducks and Buckeyes, used to be a Ducks fan but after Phil Knight kept pouring his billions into the sports programs, I got a little jaded, He ain't getting any younger and now that there is no $$ limit on players - he is going for it.

The Hood to Coast relay is a huge deal around here - used to be a lottery to get in, but don't know if that is still the case. That initial downhill leg (5.5 miles, 1900 foot elevation loss) sounds like fun, but there is a reason they give that leg to the rookies - your quads will never be the same!!

You and the Mrs. will have a great time - the few of us out here who read your column to escape the liberal madness will love to show you around and have a beer.

A little bit of Oregon bounty - easy to live off the land (and water) around here.

What's your reaction to plastic-wrapped meats?

- Guy G. in western New York jumped all over this topic:

I’m a BBQ originalist at heart. Sure, I’ve got a pellet smoker, and an electric job too, however, for my best meats, the reverse flow, wood heated smoker is the only way to go. I’m also a no wrap guy. I have butcher paper and foil, but unless there is a time deadline for a wedding or catered event, I do not wrap.



A few years ago, I was having a discussion with a good ole boy from the deep south, who told me that I wasn’t doing it right, and that I needed to wrap my ribs in plastic wrap AND foil, to make the best ribs ever. I told him how dumb that was, and that the plastic couldn’t possibly hold up.



It does. And it was great. I won’t tell anyone outside this group that I’ve done it, and would never dream of it when cooking live, but in the backyard on a random Saturday….probably. Plastic wrap and butcher paper the brisket at 150* for the stall, and ribs after the initial 3 hour smoke.



The plastic wrap won’t melt due to the moisture around the meat. The wrap captures the moisture, and allows it to continually baste the meat. All of the fat and flavor stays with the meat. If you want to impress people with meat that falls off the bone, without constant watching, this is the way to do it. It will help speed up your cook, and add to the moisture content.



It's 100% cheating, and I approve of it use.

On Yeti shot glasses, Costco and dove poppers

- Stacy R. says:

A Yeti shot glass is the dumbest thing in the world. Yetis are known for keeping things cold for long periods of time and a shot is generally taken immediately after pouring. This being the case, the shot is usually drunk before it has a chance to warm up and would not be in the shot glass long enough to chill it even if the shot glass was frozen. Anybody who owns these things probably does shots out of them while wearing their Salt Life gear.

Jared P makes great points on the Costco model, but I think there is another point. By keeping margins and thus pricing on individual merchandise low this will keep current and potentially new members convinced that the membership is worth the yearly fee, even if it is increased.

And I would for sure eat those dove poppers. Doves are delicious.

Homebrew Bill checks in with his latest brew!

- HBB in Lincoln, Nebraska emails:

I got to taste it today and my pineapple pale ale turned out great. They filled 20 cases of cans.

Kinsey:

I need Bill to tell me where readers can buy the brew and if they can buy it and have it shipped. It would be nice to see how far and wide this brew travels.

#####################

That's it for this beautiful day in October for the Tigers to close out the Indians.

Let's go get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :