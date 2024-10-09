Hurricane Milton Has Trump Haters Losing Their Minds

Did you know that it's Donald Trump's fault if people don't evacuate before Hurricane Milton makes landfall?

Yes, that's right. Or, at least according to some on social media, who have so much Trump hatred that they have turned it into an obsession. They can't stand the guy, yet they are constantly referencing him and probably even seeing him in their dreams!

The latest Trump infatuation is by Twitter user Ally Sammarco. I don't know anything about Ally, but I can tell you this - she seems like the type of person that when you find out she's going to be at a party you're going to, you scream out "No. Why?!"

NO, DONALD TRUMP ISN'T TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY DURING HURRICANE

"My uncle (who is a huge Trumper) lives in St. Petersburg, Florida and is refusing to evacuate… I feel like I'm losing my mind," Ally - who has a Kamala Harris sign in her profile, tweeted out.

Now let's ask the obvious question: What does being a Trump supporter have to do with not leaving Florida? Why was that line necessary whatsoever? The truth is it wasn't, but Ally and the rest of her sycophants get some sort of weird kick out of any digs at Donald Trump's expense any way they possibly can. Truly unhinged behavior.

What's even sadder is that plenty of other people chimed in and quickly came to Ally's defense - although their argument didn't have any backing to it. They believe that because Ally's uncle is a Trump supporter, it means he automatically must deny climate change and refuse to listen to authorities and advice.

Seems like a bit of a stretch, but we honestly shouldn't be surprised anymore by just how low and pathetically desperate people will go to rip Trump.

The truth of the matter is, plenty of people stay behind during hurricanes or bad weather events on all sides of the political aisle. In fact, politics has NOTHING to do with some of their reasoning, which typically includes people not wanting to leave the house they've lived in for decades, or their socio-economic situation. Oh, and out of Trump, Biden and Harris - who do you think was the first to visit Helene victims, Ally? You may not like the answer!

MEANWHILE WITH HURRICANE HELENE…

If Ally REALLY wanted to focus on the political part of Hurricane Helene and Melton, she would find that it's her own Democratic Party and President and Vice President who have absolutely dropped the ball regarding the thousands of people that are still displaced due to Hurricane Helene last week.

Under Joe Biden's leadership, FEMA has completely dropped the ball with their recovery efforts as rescue workers continue to find bodies of people that died during the storm. The White House is nowhere to be found, while Kamala Harris is now saying to even QUESTION the Administration's response is to be pushing disinformation, conspiracy theories, and God knows what else.

Folks, we are in a situation in the country where we have people like Ally and her ilk who very well might not rescue or help out their neighbors if they were in need, due to their political affiliation.

That's a serious problem and one that can't be solved if people refuse to even criticize their own party when they do something wrong - both Right and Left. Stop the madness already and realize that not EVERYTHING has to do with politics.