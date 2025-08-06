Disgusting Ghouls Mock Hunter Killed In Tragic Hunting Accident

The internet, once again, has found people behaving like morons.

It's never a surprise when people online reveal themselves to be truly braindead and full of idiotic thoughts.

It's a feature. Not a bug.

That now includes reactions to a story about the tragic death of an American hunter.

Disgusting reactions pour in after hunter dies in Africa.

American Asher Watkins was killed at the age of 52 on Sunday when a Cape buffalo charged and struck him during a hunting trip in South Africa, according to PEOPLE.

Clearly, it's an incredibly sad situation, and everyone with an ounce of common sense would send their thoughts and prayers. If they're not capable of doing that, then they should just shut up.

Unfortunately, that's not what's happening on X. People are rejoicing at the fact Watkins died and mocking him over the horrific event.

You can check out some of the gross reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you're looking for the most unbearable people on the internet, congratulations, you found them. Making fun of a hunter for being tragically killed by an animal is subhuman behavior, but should we expect anything less from jackasses online?

I hope these people never eat a piece of meat bought in a store. If so, they're massive hypocrites. For those of you who don't know, meat harvested in the wild is significantly better tasting, healthier and more humanely taken than anything you buy in a store from a slaughterhouse.

Of course, these idiots couldn't care less about the facts, and I'm sure they don't know or care that the meat from animals killed by hunters in Africa often goes to feed locals.

They don't care about the facts. They just want their narrative and to make fun of a dead man. Again, these are the worst people out there, and should be viewed as such.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Asher Watkins' family. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.