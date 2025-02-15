Giant Bear Charges Hunter In Terrifying Video: WATCH

A hunter with guts of steel managed to face down a massive bear, and the footage is wild.

We've been on a pretty positive run here at OutKick when it comes to nature, animal thunderdome and OutKick Outdoors content.

There's been a lot of fun and uplifting content to soak up. Whether it's a big buck down or just a cool video, the vibes have been high.

This is one hell of a change of pace!

Massive bear charges hunter.

A video shared by the popular X account @bestwildclips shows a huge bear charging at a hunter armed with just a double-barrel shotgun.

The hunter managed to stand his ground without firing (this is important and we'll discuss soon) or turning his back and running. The insane event happened in Russia and was sparked due to it being a female bear with her cubs, according to Whiskey Riff.

Check out the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The guts you need to stand your ground in that situation are beyond words. Many people would have fired, and that could have been a big mistake.

A shotgun presumably loaded with birdshot isn't taking down a bear with just two shells loaded. No chance at all. All you're going to do is piss off the animal, and instead of it testing your limits, it's just going to rip you apart.

That's also why you need more firepower in the woods where bears and wolves are than a double barrel shotgun with birdshot. Get yourself a really solid pistol loaded with hot rounds or carry a rifle slung over your back.

Do not find yourself going toe-to-toe with a huge bear and just two shells. You have no chance if things actually go hot.

Fortunately, the man was able to get out of the situation without being mauled. Next time, bring some more firepower so that if that situation descends into a worst case scenario that you give yourself a fighting chance. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.