Hunter Biden Unleashes Profanity-Laced Diatribe At Melania Trump’s $1 Billion Epstein Lawsuit Threat

Hunter Biden won’t apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein — and his profane response to her $1B lawsuit threat proves it.

"F--k that."

Given the chance to apologize to Melania Trump over his recent attack on the first lady, admitted crack addict Hunter Biden refused. The profanity-laced response comes just a day after it was announced that Melania issued a $1 billion lawsuit threat against Hunter over comments he made during a YouTube interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.

In that Aug 5. interview, Biden pushed the claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to Melania and that's how the couple met. Melania's legal counsel, Alejandro Brito, made it very clear in a formal letter that there will be a retraction of the content or the $1 billion lawsuit will move forward.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

Hunter responded with a new interview with Callaghan and refused to budge.

"F--k that. That's not going to happen," a defiant admitted crack addict Hunter responded.

"First of all, what I said was what I have heard and what I've seen reported and written, primarily from Michael Wolff."

Who is Michael Wolff?

Wolff has been discredited by a number of individuals who are definitely not right-wing lunatics. In 2018, former Obama official Steven Rattner described Wolff as "an unprincipled writer of fiction." Rattner once claimed that Wolff used his son, 7, to "extract" information out of the boy about Rattner.

Even CNN has, in the past, hammered Wolff over his accuracy.

Yes, CNN!

Yet here we are with Hunter Biden using Wolff as his source for the Epstein hooking up Melania and Trump claim.

Biden points to other instances that the claim has been made, but then makes sure to tell Callaghan that the primary source of his information was Wolff's reporting.

Oh boy.

What about the billion-dollar lawsuit?

"I think they're bullies and they think a billion dollars is going to scare me [Biden laughs] which if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and the President and the first lady wants to do that, I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it," Biden said.

What's next?

Will this ever get to the deposition stage? Buckle up. Hunter & his very white grill (teeth) seem ready to party.