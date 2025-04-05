Hunger Games Fans Outraged Over Harry Potter's Voldemort Possibly Playing 'Snow' Character

Fans of The Hunger Games are so outraged that they may send Director Francis Lawrence to a literal hunger game if he screws up the casting of one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming "Sunrise in the Reaping" film set to be released in November of '26.

In the past couple of days, there's been a report by prominent movie insider Daniel Richtman that Harry Potter's Voldemort actor and more recently star of Conclave, Ralph Fiennes, will portray the late Donald Sutherland as Coriolanus Snow. Now, Fiennes is no doubt a quality actor, considering that he is a 3x Academy Award nominee and a 7x Golden Globe nominee, and I'm sure he would do a phenomenal job in the next installment of the book and film franchise. But why bother with any sort of logic these days?

FANS WANT KIEFER SUTHERLAND… OR ELSE!

Welcome to 2025 everyone, where fans don't give a damn about any of that. Instead, they want things their way and will complain and take to social media about it and possibly even boycott the film over the audacity of a director to bring about his vision the way he sees fit.

You see, the internet and Hunger Games fans are furious that Sutherland's son and fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland (of 24 fame and more) wasn't asked to portray his late father.

Let's just say those on #TeamKiefer aren't pleased or going about this quietly.

"His son is an actor and looking exactly f'n like him. But sure, hire a different actor," ranted one person.

"But why? There is an exact copy of Mr. Sutherland walking around…" said another.

STUBBORN FANS RUIN EVERYTHING

Of course, there is NO information whatsoever if Kiefer was ever asked, or perhaps had already turned down the role. Maybe Kiefer's already booked on another film production? Or maybe he doesn't want to upstage (or come up short) compared to how his father portrayed the villainous Snow throughout four of The Hunter Games films. His father won't be acting again. Why not let those massive films be part of his enduring acting legacy?

These are basic questions that you'd hope that, before people started going crazy on social media, would wait to find an answer to, considering we aren't even 100% sure that Ralph Fiennes is definitely the replacement for Donald Sutherland in the first place!

Outrage culture is quite a thing. Everyone has to be mad about something, without even knowing how those directly involved feel about what they are being pushed to do.

This is why society is in big trouble in the years ahead. The intense, self-aggrandizing, "do it my way" mob is going to have a rude awakening sooner than later when they realize the rest of the world won't bend over to them or cater to their complaints and demands.

