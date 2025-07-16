Sinister Preview Released For Mystery-Thriller About Assassin: WATCH

Hulu's upcoming show "Red Eye" looks like it might be worth checking out.

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Hulu

Plot: A red-eye flight from London to Beijing becomes a thrilling journey after Dr. Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) is arrested and accused of murdering a woman. Despite protesting his innocence, London Police Officer, DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), is tasked with escorting Dr. Nolan back to Beijing to face charges — but after an incident occurs on-board, she finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.

Cast: Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi

Release Date: July 22

Hulu releases "Red Eye" trailer.

Hulu released the trailer for "Red Eye" on Tuesday, and judging from the preview, viewers are in for a very complex and dark mystery.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The preview reminds me a lot of the Idris Elba show "Hijack" on Apple TV+. That was another outstanding series about a dark mystery unfolding 30,000 feet in the air on a long-distance flight.

Definitely check it out if you've never seen it before. It was an A+ series, and it appears Hulu will attempt to tap into some similar energy.

A plane in the air is such a good setting for a murder mystery because it has total and complete containment.

There's nowhere to go. There's nowhere to run. Everyone is together, and the hunt is on in "Red Eye" to unravel whatever the hell might be happening.

You can catch "Red Eye" starting July 22 on Hulu. Hit me with your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.