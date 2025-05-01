Hulk Hogan Goes Back To 'Hollywood' Look & Has The Internet Buzzing

What's old is new again including Hulk Hogan's infamous ‘Hollywood Hogan’ black beard from his nWo days.

The Hulkster stopped by the News Corp. building in Manhattan for a "Fox & Friends" hit to promote a new wrestling league, but the bigger story was the return of the beard that turned Hogan into one of the best wrestling villains of all-time.

We're closing in on 29 years since that fateful night in Daytona Beach when Hollywood Hogan shocked the world at Bash at the Beach when he joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the New World Order.

"It was just crazy when I came out," Hogan once said of his entrance at the Bash where he was still dressed in the famous Hulkster attire, but soon everything would change when he would turn on his buddy Randy Savage. "I wanted that natural reaction from the fans. 'How could our hero stab us in the heart?'"

Kids cried real tears that night.

Soon after the Bash event, the black beard became Hogan's signature look. By 1999, the nWo had disbanded and Hulk went back to his all-American good guy look and persona.

Now here we are in 2025 and the Ryan Day-esque beard is back and many on social media, some who weren't alive during the nWo days, don't know what to think.

Was this a marketing reach from Hogan? How long is he committed to the throwback look? Was he paid to revert back to his bad boy look?

We're all figuring this out together, brother.

The Internet reacts to Hogan going back to the ‘Hollywood Hogan’ look of the late 1990s