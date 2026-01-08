Huge Moose Brawl In Alaska Man's Backyard, Smash His Starlink Device: WATCH

An Alaska wildlife photographer got an unexpected front-row seat to a moose showdown. And an expensive lesson on Starlink installation.

It might not be a good idea to install your Starlink device smack in the middle of your yard — particularly if you live in moose country.

Taylor Thomas Albright, a homeowner and wildlife photographer in Alaska, got quite the show this week when two massive moose began to fight in his backyard. Of course, Albright grabbed his camera to record the encounter. Unfortunately, though, he couldn't upload the footage right away because the animals destroyed his Internet.

"I heard a loud crash. Looked out the window to see the Starlink dish smashed and these moose," Albright captioned the video. "This went on for nearly 30 minutes."

The moose in question, apparently, are an adult female and her calf. Although it's anyone's guess why they were fighting (since we can't ask the moose), Albright speculated, "I believe this was a female with an older calf that she no longer wanted to have around."

Just a big ol' man-child moose with a failure to launch.

Around 200,000 moose call Alaska home, and they can be very aggressive. So, if you ever see a couple battling like this, it's best to keep your distance. Even if they are destroying your personal property.

In fact, it's best to keep a safe distance from moose regardless of the situation. The largest members of the deer family, these massive animals stand up to 7 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh from 800 to more than 1,600 pounds.

In case you have trouble putting that size into perspective:

Oh, and they're fast, too.

Well, that's terrifying.

Anyway, now that Taylor (presumably) has his Starlink back up and running, we'll look forward to finding out if Mama Moose finally gets her grown kid off her back.

